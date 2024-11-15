‘The joke is on you’: Starbucks customer issues warning to red cup collectors

This Starbucks customer is trying to de-influence people from buying yet another Starbucks red cup. Is it working?

The rise of the reusable Starbucks tumbler

Starbucks reusable tumblers (made for cold drinks) were launched in 2018 as part of a movement to decrease the amount of single-use cups the chain put back into the environment.

They really took off in the fall of 2019 when the studded matte black cup came out and quickly became a fan favorite, marking a turning point, PureWow reported.

These weren’t just reusable cups for iced drinks anymore—they were a collectors’ item.

There are communities across the internet dedicated to the Starbucks cup-collecting market, including Facebook groups and Instagram accounts. As Starbucks dropped special-edition and limited-release cups, the reseller market awoke.

Just like how people wait for hours lined up for limited-release sneakers, resellers (and collectors) did the same so they could resell the $20 to $30 cups at a significant markup. While many sell on eBay and Facebook Marketplace for double the retail price, some can go for a whopping $1,000 or more, Eater reported.

While the cups were initially introduced as a sustainability measure, it seems many people who own these cups aren’t actually using them for their intended purpose. Instead, they stock up on dozens of cups and add to their collection multiple times a year.

You can see an example here from a redditor who has two shelves full of Starbucks cups in a rainbow of colors totaling at least 84 cups. It begs the question, are the reusable cups doing more harm than good?

The case for not collecting

In a viral video with more than 166,000 views, TikToker Tara (@soundsliketara) sent a message loud and clear: You don’t need another Starbucks cup.

In the TikTok, she shared that she has three reusable Starbucks cups (the oldest one from seven years ago) and doesn’t feel the need for more.

“It’s perfectly fine,” she said about the seven-year-old cup she got around Easter time.

“They’re reusable. That’s what I don’t understand about people who want to have a whole collection. It’s like, the cups are reusable, babe. You’re not supposed to have 25 of them,” Tara pointed out.

She added that the holiday cup designs don’t change much from year to year, and it’s especially not worth it if you’re not an avid Starbucks customer.

“If you’ve had one Starbucks red cup, you’ve had them all,” she said of the popular red holiday edition hot cups. “They put very little thought into redoing the cup from the year before,” she added in the caption.

What is de-influencing?

While influencing is the name of the game, with more and more people seeking careers as online influencers and constantly trying to sell you something—from physical products to online courses—others are taking a different approach.

De-influencing is the antithesis of influencing, trying to get people to think more critically about what they actually want and need instead of being sucked into the impulsiveness that platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Amazon rely on.

Pushing reusable cups

Earlier this year, Starbucks became the first national coffee retailer to accept reusable cups for hot and cold drinks through different pickup methods, including ordering in person, through the drive-thru, and on the app.

This initiative is part of the chain’s goal to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030.

“As we know, the most sustainable cup is likely the one you already own. Bringing your own cup to stores is a critical step toward reducing single-use packaging waste,” a Starbucks news release read.

Customers who bring in a clean, personal cup will get a 10-cent discount on their beverage, and rewards members will get a 25-star bonus. And no, it doesn’t have to be a Starbucks cup.

“I only replace if the lids get stained and sometimes they get thrown away or crack,” a person said.

“As a barista I LOVE this style of reusable cup. I have tons and I drink my coffee out of them every. single. day. They use to only be good for like 30 uses but I‘ve only thrown out 2 in +10 yrs,” another added.

“I reuse them but for when I make my own coffee at home When I go to Starbucks I usually order iced coffee,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tara via TikTok direct message and comment and to Starbucks via email.

