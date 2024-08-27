Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A woman catching her cheating husband with the help of DoorDash , why people are mocking Trump fans’ use of the term “ MAHA ,” a look at why people are asking ChatGPT to roast their Instagram , and an explainer of the annual return of Pumpkin Spice Latte memes .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

🕵️‍♀️ CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Woman says she caught her husband cheating because of DoorDash

This woman found out her husband was cheating in the most unexpected way but with the most cliche person. Can you guess who he cheated on her with?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), who dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump, has conservatives saying “MAHA.” Critics of RFK Jr. are jumping on the new phrase, pointing to his conspiratorial track record regarding health .

People have been feeding screenshots of their Instagram feeds into ChatGPT so the chatbot can take them to task. The results are going viral on Instagram, X, and Reddit, where people are thoroughly enjoying an artificially intelligent roast .

Despite the yearly mockery, the Pumpkin Spice Latte boosts coffee sales every time. This year, the tradition began earlier than ever, with Starbucks bringing it back on August 22 .

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Anti-trans activists rally against New York’s anti-discrimination ballot amendment

🍿 AMC shocked this customer by charging him an additional $3 in delivery and service fees just for ordering concessions.

📦 An Amazon worker and self-declared freelance labor organizer is warning people of a bedbug infestation at an Amazon warehouse —though Amazon is denying the allegation.

🚽 This plumbing expert is warning viewers about a popular toilet model at Home Depot that might cause clogging issues for homeowners.

🥖 A woman felt like she was “shamed” by her server for requesting bread with an expensive salad and the moment was filmed.

🚗 How would you react if you were forced to go through a four hour experience at a car dealership just to buy a car?

👠 Have you ever gone shoe shopping and been worried that your shoes would get jacked while you are distracted, trying on other pairs? Well, if that’s not a fear that has ever crossed your mind, it might be now after you hear this one T.J. Maxx shopper’s story .

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

Nara Smith, “I don’t wash my chicken” remix goes HARD 🔥

