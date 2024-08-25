‘He wanted to get caught’: Woman says she caught her husband cheating because of DoorDash

This woman found out her husband was cheating in the most unexpected way but with the most cliche person. Can you guess who he cheated on her with?

In a viral video just shy of 3 million views, Belle Blake (@mrsbelleblake) explained that her husband uses her DoorDash account, so she ends up getting notifications whenever he places an order.

This time, the order came with something extra.

Blake assumed that since her husband was at work, he was getting food delivered to the office. Instead, she gets a picture (you know, the ones confirming the order was left at the front door) of a woman holding a Chipotle bag while entering Blake’s front door. And no, the man doesn’t work from home.

“‘Who’s that?’ you might ask. His assistant. His personal assistant,” Blake said.

This quickly prompted Blake to check the camera system, only to find her audacious husband allegedly kissing the woman in the driveway with his hand on her butt. The rest of the footage shows them making out on the couch before moving to the bedroom, she said.

“Thank you DoorDash. Appreciate it,” Blake said.

Plot twist: Despite Blake’s believability (the woman knows how to tell a story), it appears this didn’t actually happen to her.

Blake’s page is full of her telling follower stories.

“I retell my follower’s stories so they can get advice anonymously,” Blake said, adding that many of her stories are from women in domestic violence situations who may need some help and guidance.

According to Blake, she herself is a domestic violence survivor and advocate.

People in the comments offered up plenty of advice and next steps.

“He wanted to get caught. Start protecting yourself. Don’t confront him until all money is moved,” the top comment, with more than 45,000 likes read.

“Send it to his boss,” a person said.

“I’d have a DoorDash guy deliver the divorce papers,” another wrote.

“Honestly…you have all the evidence u need to get what u want in court. he wants other women? let him and leave. it only gets worse,” a commenter added.

But it may not be as easy as people think. Given that Blake’s page is for domestic violence survivors, it’s important to know that many women struggle to leave their relationships.

On average, it takes seven attempts before a survivor can leave their relationships, Charlie Health reported.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support, Charlie Health compiled this helpful list:

Catching cheaters on unexpected apps

This isn’t the first time a food delivery service has unexpectedly helped a person find out their partner was two-timing them. In another video, a woman shared that her boyfriend’s suspicious Postmate’s order led her to meet the woman he was having a months-long affair with.

And delivery apps aren’t the only once uncovering cheating. The Daily Dot previously reported on a woman who found out her husband was cheating on her by looking at his running maps on the fitness app, Strava. Content creator Megan (@meg.c.mcgee) explained how she used the app to learn that her husband would begin his runs from their home and end at another woman’s house.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blake for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to DoorDash via email.

