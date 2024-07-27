Woman says server ‘shamed’ her for asking for bread with her $28 salad

A woman felt like she was “shamed” by her server for requesting bread with an expensive salad and the moment was filmed.

In a viral video with 3.5 million views and over 226,000 likes, user Fiona Moriarty (@realprincessfiona) shared the interaction.

“When you wanted bread with your $28 salad but the server shames you & says ‘it has a crouton,’” reads the clip’s text overlay.

In the video, the woman is sipping a glass of lemon water while dining outside at a restaurant.

The alleged incident

After adding black pepper to her salad, she directs her attention to her server. “You have any bread?” she asked.

“It has the crouton,” responds a woman from off-camera.

The clip then ends. In the comments section, many believed the server may have been confused by the way the woman asked for bread.

Was it a simple misunderstanding?

“‘Can I please have bread’ vs ‘does it have any bread,’” user FabioTheFish wrote.

“I think she thought you said ‘Does it have any bread’ so she said ‘No it doesn’t, it has a crouton,’” user Megan Ingle wrote. “Just a simple misunderstanding on both ends.”

“I think she just misunderstood what you were asking,” user Imani echoed.

However, one commenter pointed out the astounding cost of the salad.

“Not enough people are talking about why the salad is $28,” user Arynah Saga wrote.

Using TikTok to call out bad service

TikTok users regularly use the platform to call out servers for bad service.

One IHOP customer went viral after alleging a racist waitress refused to serve her party because they’re Black. A woman also alleged she was shamed while dining at a restaurant for ordering a soup and salad.

However, the platform is most commonly used by servers who had bad experiences with their customers.

For example, one waitress said she charged her party for lemonades after they ordered water, lemon and sugar to mix their own drink. Another server went viral after ranting about customers who make reservations but do not include their children as “people.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Fiona Moriarty via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information.

