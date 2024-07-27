‘Someone took my shoes’: Woman tries on shoes at T.J. Maxx. Now she has to go through store barefoot

Have you ever gone shoe shopping and been worried that your shoes would get jacked while you are distracted, trying on other pairs? Well, if that’s not a fear that has ever crossed your mind, it might be now after you hear this one T.J. Maxx shopper’s story.

TikTok user Sarah (@witttysmittty) went shoe shopping at T.J. Maxx with her mother. As she was trying on a pair of shoes, she put the shoes she walked into the store with down. “And someone took my shoes,” she says.

Sarah started filming her TikTok right after realizing her shoes were missing. She and her mother went to the front of the store to seek assistance from a worker.

“This is not funny,” she laughs awkwardly. “I’m so embarrassed.”

Sarah’s mother then speaks up for her barefoot daughter. “My daughter was trying on shoes, and someone took her shoes like they were for sale,” her mother tells a T.J. Maxx employee at the front of the store.

The trio then walk back to the shoe section, where they proceed to look for the shoes. Sarah eventually finds them on a rack.

“Someone put them back on,” Sarah laughs, taking her shoes. “We found them. Someone tried them on.”

“They weren’t good enough to sell?” the worker quips.

Her video was viewed over 764,000 times.

Is this a unique experience?

Sarah questioned if her experience was a unique one in the caption of her clip, but viewers assured her it was not.

“This happened to my mom and they were old sneakers we were shookethhhh,” one viewer shared.

“Girl this happened to me too at tj Maxx my shoes were gone! So the worker put the cart over my shoes. lol I was so embarrassed,” a second shared.

The shoes were right in front of the T.J. Maxx shopper the whole time

To make matters even more funny, Sarah’s shoes were right in front of her all along. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted them in the background at the start of her clip when she was complaining that someone had taken her shoes.

“I can’t stop laughing seeing your shoes right behind you,” one said.

Sarah eventually posted a follow-up video to react to her shoes being there the whole time. “In the beginning of the video where I’m panicking,” she says. “Do you see those black sandal things right there?”

Sarah says that she left her shoes on the ground, so someone definitely moved them, thinking they were being sold at T.J. Maxx.

“We have a sneaky suspicion of who took them—99% sure. There’s this elderly lady next to us, and both of us think it’s her,” Sarah says. “Which is no problem at all. We’re not mad at anyone.”

