‘This style is way more prone to clogs’: Expert shares which toilet you should avoid buying at Home Depot

A plumbing expert is warning viewers about a popular toilet model at Home Depot that might cause clogging issues for homeowners.

In a viral video that has accumulated over 648,100 views, TikTok user @twinhomeexperts filmed Home Depot customers purchasing a Delta Foundations Dual Flush Elongated Toilet. The TikToker then critiqued this choice, explaining to his audience why it might not be the best option.

“They did it. They did it. For $179, they chose the Delta dual flush toilet,” the TikToker says, before adding, “Here’s the problem. And it’s more of a free-flowing flushing problem.”

The toilet trap

The TikToker then shows viewers the toilet’s trap—the curved pipe connecting the bowl to the drain. The Delta’s trap features a sharp, angular design with multiple bends. The TikToker describes it as “very sharp” and warns that “this style is way more prone to clogs.”

As an alternative, the expert recommends the American Standard toilet, priced at $189. He showcases this model’s more gradual curved trap, explaining, “If they would have spent just $10 more, the American Standard, which you can see has a much longer sweep, preventing those clogs.”

The video, originally posted on July 21, has sparked over 500 comments from viewers sharing their experiences and opinions.

One commenter praised the recommended brand: “American standard tall toilet with elongated bowl. best toilet ever.”

However, not all viewers agreed with the expert’s assessment. Another user defended their purchase, stating, “I [have] that same toilet. not 1 clog problem.”

Meanwhile, one viewer seemed to have a realization based on the information shared: “No wonder why I have to plunge all the time.”

Customer reviews tell a different story?

Interestingly, a look at the official Home Depot website reveals that the Delta toilet, despite the TikToker’s warnings, actually holds a marginally higher rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, compared to the 4.5-star rating of the American Standard model.

However, it’s worth noting that the American Standard toilet appears to be considerably more popular choice of the two and has garnered significantly more customer feedback, with 365 reviews compared to the Delta’s 135.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Delta Faucet Company and American Standard via press email and to TikTok user @twinhomeexperts via TikTok comment.

