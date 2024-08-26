MAGA turns to roadkill-eating anti-vaxer with a brain worm to ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), who on Friday dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump, has conservatives saying “MAHA.”

RFK Jr. and the former president launched the slogan, which stands for “Make America Healthy Again,” on Saturday during a rally in Arizona.

What is MAHA?

Trump pledged to establish a panel of “top experts” to work with RFK Jr., who is well known for spreading health misinformation regarding topics, particularly vaccines, to “investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems.”

MAHA went viral across social media and led to an explosion of questionable claims regarding health and wellness.

Over on Truth Social, MAHA was the most used hashtag as of Monday morning. In one example, a user shared the hashtag while arguing against preventative healthcare.

But critics of RFK Jr. are jumping on the new phrase, pointing to his conspiratorial track record regarding health.

“The abject irony of this is actually insane. ‘Make America Healthy Again’? By contributing to the reintroduction of polio and measles in children? Right…” one user said, referencing RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine stance.

The abject irony of this is actually insane. “Make America Healthy Again”? By contributing to the reintroduction of polio and measles in children? Right… https://t.co/J9ujTsFglL — gay with a phd (@justinAB_SF) August 26, 2024

In his speech, RFK Jr. promised to attack problems with America’s food supply. Over the past few decades, critics from both left and right have taken aim at factory farming and chemicals pumped into both meats and vegetables, claiming they cause myriad adverse health effects.

“If I’m given the chance to fix the chronic disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years, we will watch the chronic disease burden lift dramatically,” RFK Jr. said.

But RFK Jr.’s plan to take over the food supply didn’t sit well with people who remember forgotten the highlights of his aborted run for president, where it was revealed he ate a dog, tried to eat a dead bear he found on the highway, and had a worm in his brain.

“You know Republicans have lost their minds and are in a cult because they want to take health advice from a former heroin addict who was gonna eat a road kill bear cub and managed to get a brain worm that ate part of his brain,” wrote one.

You know Republicans have lost their minds and are in a cult because they want to take health advice from a former heroin addict who was gonna eat a road kill bear cub and managed to get a brain worm that ate part of his brain. #RFKJr pic.twitter.com/skAv2o8bon — Matthew the bookworm (@matthewcondello) August 26, 2024

Trump did not avoid mockery either, with many pointing to the former president’s affinity for fast food as a contrast to RFK Jr.’s boasts.

RFK, Jr.: Don’t you want a president who’s going to make America healthy again.



RFK endorsed candidate: pic.twitter.com/WNFsseHpFc — Wegner’s Groceries (@grocerieswegner) August 24, 2024

RFK Jr. claims America will need just four years to get healthy.

“If President Trump is elected and honors his word, the vast burden of chronic disease that now demoralizes and bankrupts the country will disappear,” RFK Jr. added in his speech.

To which, plenty asked, “When has Trump ever honored his word?”

