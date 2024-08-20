Over the past couple of days, people have been feeding screenshots of their Instagram feeds into ChatGPT so the chatbot can take them to task. The results are going viral on Instagram, X, and Reddit, where people are thoroughly enjoying an artificially intelligent roast.

“The ‘Ask ChatGPT to roast your Instagram feed’ is honestly accurate,” posted @PrinLTSG on X next to their results, which included the chatbot calling their feed “the love child of Hot Topic and a hair dye aisle having an identity crisis.”

Crying. The fact I downloaded it for this trend.



The “Ask ChatGPT to roast your Instagram feed” is honestly accurate. pic.twitter.com/y5MNHQP9rI — ✨𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼(𝓼) 𝓛𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓷✨(𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓻𝓮𝓷) (@PrinLTSG) August 17, 2024

How to have ChatGPT roast your Instagram feed

If you’ve got the free tier of ChatGPT, the bot doesn’t have any access to the internet. So the best way to get a roast is to take a screenshot of your latest posts and feed it into the chat.

“i asked chatgpt to roast my instagram feed and i just got dragged to hell,” posted @smallcowboyhat on X. Their Instagram feed features a bunch of artsy, pastel color shots with carefully staged lighting—which ChatGPT called “a bad breakup between Tumblr and Instagram—except they both lost the fight,” and like they “binge-watched Euphoria and decided that every day was Halloween, but for emotions.”

i asked chatgpt to roast my instagram feed and i just got dragged to hell pic.twitter.com/EZEwMXiHBU — katrina (@smallcowboyhat) August 20, 2024

The roasts focus on specific features of your Instagram feed—the Daily Dot tried it on one writer’s and heard it looked like “watching a dystopian travel documentary with memes as commercial breaks.” But some of the riffing is classic, pedestrian ChatGPT patter without too much variation, leading some people to grow tired of the trend.

“enough of chatgpt roasting ur instagram feeds have we learned nothing,” posted @SXSZworld.

“The whole ‘let chatgpt roast your feed’ trend going around on ig right now is so cringe like how do you even read that without wanting the ground to open up and swallow you whole,” added @bitcheconomy.

The whole “let chatgpt roast your feed” trend going around on ig right now is so cringe like how do you even read that without wanting the ground to open up and swallow you whole — ann delulumeester (@bitcheconomy) August 18, 2024

Other users speculated that the trend could have some sinister, data-scraping implications, warning it was just being spread so that ChatGPT could suck up the data from the photos people submitted.

“Asking chatgpt to roast your Instagram feed is giving all of your Instagram pictures to AI so they can use it however they want for free btw,” noted @idaknoweher.

Asking chatgpt to roast your Instagram feed is giving all of your Instagram pictures to AI so they can use it however they want for free btw — Leggy Brunette (@idaknoweher) August 20, 2024

ChatGPT does save data from conversations to train its models, unless you opt out.

On Reddit, some hopped on the trend to roast influencers they follow over on popular “snark” subreddits, which trade in gossip and mean-spirited takedowns without AI assistance.

Over on r/nabelasnark, which follows Nabela Noor Martin’s parenthood and home design Instagram account, which has over 2.6 million subscribers, the second most popular post of all time is now a ChatGPT roast calling her page a “bargain bin of internet trends.”

And over on r/nycinfluencersnark some redditors used the trend to roast Danielle Bernstein, an influencer with 3.3 million followers and the clothing line WeWoreWhat. ChatGPT called her feed “a rinse-and-repeat cycle of bland, repetitive outfits that scream, ‘I shop at the same three online boutiques.’”

The roasts often did not impress, though.

“It looks like asking ChatGPT to roast any Instagram profile results in a very similar output regardless of the screenshot- I’m seeing a lot of repeated terms from when others have tried this with different influencers,” posted u/mulleargian on the Bernstein thread.

Disappointment with the quality of the roasts had some posters pining for the days of good old-fashioned homegrown snark and worrying about how much electricity the feeble efforts burned up.

“this is what u guys are using AI for? no wonder the servers are taking up so much energy tf,” posted u/Prestigious_Lie640 on the nycinfluencersnark subreddit.

And back over on X, some offered up their own roasting services.

“pretty disheartening to see people asking ChatGPT to roast their Instagram feed because like -I’ll- do it for you babes, and for much less electricity,” wrote @ranggadachlan.

