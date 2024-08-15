We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: How Trump slurring his words and technical difficulties made his interview with Elon Musk an abject failure, a homeowner sharing a hack to keep unwanted pests from crawling up your drain , how spammy Cybertruck AI copypasta is gaming the TikTok algorithm, and how a DoorDash customer is vowing never to not tip again after it backfired in a big way .

Trump’s slurring lisp completely overshadowed his big X interview with Musk

Technical issues and claims that former President Donald Trump slurred his words and suffered from a lisp overshadowed his big interview with Elon Musk on X Spaces.

Bugs are one of people’s annoying uninvited house guests that are tricky to get rid of. Some of them crawl up drains to make your house their own. A woman revealed how to prevent these unwanted pests from crawling up your shower drain pipe using a balloon.

Spammy Tesla Cybertruck AI copypasta is gaming the TikTok algorithm

The “Tesla Cybertruck Is an All-Electric Battery-Powered Light-Duty Truck Unveiled by Tesla, Inc.” is a copypasta spam meme circulating on social media.

A DoorDash customer is promising to never again not tip her driver after doing so backfired in a big way .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Far-right adopts Joker branding for Kamala, ditching long-time hero

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌳 Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree is one of golf’s funniest memes .

🍕 This former Little Caesars worker shared the trick to getting “fresh” pizza every time .

🍹 A woman provided a hack for what she called a “ delicious homemade sugar-free margarita ” using Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero as a base.

💪 What is the “ septum arms ” trend taking over TikTok?

🥫 If you’ve ever had a sore throat after eating canned goods, this one video may be able to tell you why .

🍔 A Wendy’s customer posted a viral video showing the order that she says helped her lose weight while eating in a calorie deficit.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

“How long have you been in America for?”

“Too long.”