🎤 VIRAL POLITICS
Trump’s slurring lisp completely overshadowed his big X interview with Musk
Technical issues and claims that former President Donald Trump slurred his words and suffered from a lisp overshadowed his big interview with Elon Musk on X Spaces.
🐜 HACKS
‘Don’t allow passage’: Homeowner shares shower balloon trick that she learned from pest control
Bugs are one of people’s annoying uninvited house guests that are tricky to get rid of. Some of them crawl up drains to make your house their own. A woman revealed how to prevent these unwanted pests from crawling up your shower drain pipe using a balloon.
🚘 COPYPASTA
Spammy Tesla Cybertruck AI copypasta is gaming the TikTok algorithm
The “Tesla Cybertruck Is an All-Electric Battery-Powered Light-Duty Truck Unveiled by Tesla, Inc.” is a copypasta spam meme circulating on social media.
😮 WHOOPS
‘Never NOT tipping again’: DoorDash customer says not tipping backfired in a big way
A DoorDash customer is promising to never again not tip her driver after doing so backfired in a big way.
🏫 Back To School
By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor
Far-right adopts Joker branding for Kamala, ditching long-time hero
Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
