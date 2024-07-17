‘I’ve lost 246 lbs’: Wendy’s customer shares order that helped her lose weight

A Wendy’s customer posted a viral video showing the order that she says helped her lose weight while eating in a calorie deficit.

Sam (@smallersam_pcos) has reached over 2.7 million views and 130,000 likes on her TikTok. She added an on-screen caption explaining that her order has a total of “530 cals + 34g protein.”

To start, Sam says that she has lost 246 lbs. by eating in a calorie deficit, alluding that her order from Wendy’s has played a huge part in her weight loss journey.

Sam takes a bite of a lettuce-wrapped burger while sitting in her car before explaining exactly what to order for her protein-packed, low-calorie meal.

“I got a Double Stack with no bun, add tomato, lettuce, and applewood smoked bacon,” she starts.

Sam says that she also orders four-piece spicy nuggets and a large Diet Coke. “For the haters,” she adds after taking a sip of her Coke.

Next, Sam adds two spicy nuggets into her burger before taking another bite and saying, “Now it’s the perfect bite.”

She takes a few more bites of her burger and then explains, “Sometimes I just dip my nuggets.”

“Wendy’s sweet and sour sauce and their barbecue sauce is only 40 calories,” she says while opening the sweet and sour sauce to pour onto the last bites of her burger.

Before finishing, she says that the “sweet and the spicy from those nuggets and sauce” really make the flavor of the meal.

Is she right about the nutrition facts?

Wendy’s website states that four-count spicy nuggets have a total of 190 calories and 10 grams of protein. A regular Double Stack is listed at 410 calories with 23 grams of protein. However, with Sam’s changes of removing the bun and adding lettuce, tomato, and bacon, the site states that the burger has 330 calories and the same amount of protein. The site also confirms that the barbecue and sweet and sour sauce are both 40 calories per packet.

Based on this information, Sam’s meal contained a total of 560 calories and 33 grams of protein, which is 30 calories more and 1 gram of protein less than she stated.

“May I ask how long it took you to lose all that weight eating calorie deficit?” a viewer asked in the comments section of her video. Sam responded that it took her four years to lose over 240 lbs. by eating these low-calorie, high-protein meals.

“Idc what anyone says. Wendy’s has the best nuggets! I’m so glad they brought the spicy ones back!” another viewer told Sam.

Sam is not the only TikToker who has suggested a Wendy’s meal that can be beneficial for weight loss. The Daily Dot previously reported on a fitness expert who said that a large cup of Wendy’s chili has “340 calories, 22 grams of protein” and that it’s a “good option to pivot to if you’re ‘in a pinch’ and can’t have the ‘ideal’ healthy meal.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam via TikTok comment and direct message and to Wendy’s via email.

