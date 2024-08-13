‘Don’t allow passage’: Homeowner shares shower balloon trick that she learned from pest control

Bugs are one of people’s annoying uninvited house guests that are tricky to get rid of. Some of them crawl up drains to make your house their own. A woman revealed how to prevent these unwanted pests from crawling up your shower drain pipe using a balloon.

First, TikTok user Tsagana (@tsagana24) unscrews the stainless drainage cover off her shower floor and takes it off. Next, she unveils a balloon and cuts the top part of it off. Then, the content creator stretches the part where she cut off over the bottom drain where the bead is and places it back on the drain. After pouring water on it to show it works, Tsagana gives a thumbs up.

Tsagana urges viewers to “don’t allow passage” for critters.

Viewers react to the shower balloon trick

The video racked up over 735,000 views and some viewers praised the hack.

“This is a good hack for wash day so I don’t have to worry about hair in the drain,” one viewer praised.

“Great hack but can you clean the drain,” another wrote.

However, this hack left others confused.

“What kind of bugs you all getting that you need to do this,” one user asked.

“How do bugs get past the drain trap?” another inquired.

“Perfect. So it’ll drain real slow, create a moisture issue and attract termites,” a third remarked.

How does this trick work?

Typically, this hack works against cockroaches since they thrive in dark, moist places. According to House Digest, “Water will run through the drain and the attached balloon with ease, but the balloon’s neck will hang closed when water isn’t actively flowing through it, preventing cockroaches from crawling up through the drain and into your home.”

However, this trick doesn’t stop cockroaches from living in your drains nor should this be used on sink drains. The best methods to keep cockroaches away are to clean regularly, store food properly, and control moisture. If your roach problem is taking over your home, call an exterminator.

Do moist environments attract termites?

Yes, they do. “Moisture creates ideal conditions for termites, and they thrive in damp soil. Keep your yard dry by sealing water leaks, repairing leaky AC units, regularly clean gutters and divert rainwater that collects with down-spout extenders,” per Holder’s Pest Control. But termites prefer a home’s foundation and wood instead of metal.

This isn’t the only home pest control remedy to hit TikTok. A woman went viral last year after saying she swears by this specific gel bait.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tsanaga via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

