Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree is one of golf’s funniest memes

Here’s why Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree has gone viral.

The Tiger Woods tree meme depicts the professional golfer shaking hands with a tree—or a random hand protruding from behind a tree.

Why was Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree? 

tiger woods meme originally shared by Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report/X

The photo where it looks like Tiger Woods is shaking hands with a tree comes from a moment at the 2024 Masters Tournament. Woods was on the 16th hole on the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

During a break, Woods reached over to shake hands with CBS broadcaster Verne Lundquist, who had recently announced he would be retiring after his 40th Masters Tournament. The camera’s angle relative to where Lundquist was standing made it look like just a forearm was extending from the tree.

Tiger Woods’ reaction to the tree meme

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

In May, Tiger Woods appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When the late-night host brought up the athlete’s recent meme popularity, Woods opened up about the tree moment and explained that it was important to him to pay respects to Lundquist. He had no idea how the photo would turn out and how far the internet would take it.

At first, the memes were about Tiger Woods specifically.

Tiger woods tree meme with caption 'Tiger Woods
@Wes_nship/X
Tiger woods shaking hands with a tree meme in a tweet that reads 'HEARTWARMING: Tiger Woods reunited with tree he planted when he was younger, the two haven’t seen each other in 15 years'
@Wes_nship/X
Tiger woods tree meme in a tweet that reads 'Tiger Woods shaking the hand of his favorite tree at Augusta. Nothing but class'
@TheClemReport/X
man paints Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree meme
@TheClemReport/X
Tiger Woods tree crash (L), Tiger Woods shaking hands with three meme (R)
@TheClemReport/X
Reddit post with Tiger Woods tree meme and caption 'Tiger Woods and tree congratulate each other on long, illustrious Masters careers'
@Ok_Acadia3526/X
Tiger Woods meme in a tweet that reads 'Tiger Woods when he goes back to Stanford for homecoming'
@Ok_Acadia3526/X

Then, others started applying the meme to other funny situations

tiger woods tree meme in a tweet that reads 'When I ask for my receipt to be emailed instead of printed'
@_Hornik_/X
tiger woods tree meme in tweet that reads 'Me every time I fold a cardboard box and put it in the recycling bin'
@_Hornik_/X
Tiger Woods tree meme with caption 'e when the big pine tree knocks my monstrous slice into the middle of the fairway'
@_Hornik_/X

