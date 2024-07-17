‘Thanos moment’: Woman warns against putting tequila in your Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero

A woman provided a hack for what she called a “delicious homemade sugar-free margarita” using Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero as a base.

The video from creator Riotstef (@Riotstef), offering “poor life advice,” was posted to TikTok on May 1 and has generated more than 219,000 views since then. In it, she shares her drink recipe in what at first appears to be a warning.

“Hey guys, whatever you do, don’t put tequila in your Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero,” she begins, “or else you will have a delicious homemade sugar-free margarita straight from the bottle.”

She then adds, to close, “And you’re gonna get turnt.”

Her accompanying caption warns in all caps, “BE CAREFUL!!” But that didn’t stop commenters from being encouraged by the recipe.

“What’s the ratio so I don’t accidentally do this?” one asked.

Another responded, “Follow your heart, honestly.”

Someone else offered encouragement, coining, “Gotta get Baja Blasted.”

One commenter offered an alternate recipe, saying, “I get the frozen baja blasts and put tequila in them.”

That suggestion led the creator to remark, “BRILLIANT.”

Another noted, “Did this with vodka was so good ended up in the hospital bc I had way tooo much it was fun but never doing it again.”

Baja Blast, initially birthed in 2004 as a collaboration between the soft drink company and Taco Bell, has a special place on the internet. A Daily Dot story on the concoction observed, “Taco Bell’s own site, dealing in metaphor, claims it’s ‘like drinking a real hurricane,’ before admitting, ‘We’re obviously speculating here, since even trying to drink an intense tropical storm would basically be impossible.’”

Another less fantastical source cited in the article described it as having “a turquoise-green color and a flavor that has been described as Mountain Dew mixed with tropical lime.”

What else do people like to mix with it?

A Reddit post on the r/TacoBell subreddit asked, “What alcohol mixes best with Baja Blast?” Though vodka made an appearance, as you might expect, a surprising nomination gathered momentum from a number of redditors: peach schnapps.

The proponent for that noted, “The flavor of the peach pairs well with the tropical flavor of the Baja Blast.”

One hardy soul responded, “Dude, you weren’t kidding. I just tried all the suggestions in this thread and yours wins by a long shot.”

