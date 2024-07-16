‘I’m sorry in advance to all the workers’: Former Little Caesars worker shares trick to getting ‘fresh’ pizza every time

Little Caesars is known for its signature Hot-N-Ready pizzas. The pizza, just like the name implies, is hot and ready. They are pre-made, just waiting in a hot box behind the counter for customers to purchase them. This concept means you don’t have to wait around for your pizza to be ready. However, it doesn’t always guarantee the freshest pizza, either.

But a former Little Caesars worker posted a very helpful hack for people who like their pizza fresh.

“Little Caesars workers are about to hate me for telling you guys this,” TikTok user Shelby Wheelz (@shelbycarson6) starts. “But I used to work there, so I’m gonna give you a little life hack.”

She is eating Little Caesars pizza and implies she employed this hack to get a fresh pie.

“Ask for either extra sauce or light sauce or extra cheese or light cheese. That way, they have to make it fresh for you,” she says.

“I’m sorry in advance to all the workers. But, like, come on. I don’t want a gross pizza,” she concludes, biting into a slice.

Her video racked up over 195,000 views. Viewers shared that while it is possible to ask for modifications, it doesn’t always go to plan.

“I always did this [then they] started charging more for less sauce,” one user shared.

“Girl when I did this my little Caesar’s tried to charge me [an] extra 5 dollars to do light sauce,” a second commented.

Some viewers also suggested straight-up requesting fresh pizza. “Or maybe just ask them that you would like a fresh pizza and that you will wait for it lol,” one suggested.

But, according to Wheelz, doing this will only irritate workers. “As someone who used to work there I know that makes them angry,” she shared in the comments section.

Does Little Caesars charge extra for modifications pizzas?

The pizza chain never confirmed it charged customers extra for light sauce. However, this was a topic on Reddit a year ago. A Redditor shared on the Little Caesars subreddit that they were charged an extra $2 for light sauce. This turned their $7.99 pretzel pizza into a $10 one.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wheelz via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Little Caesars via press email.