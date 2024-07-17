Three split of different people showing 'septum arms'

@kirkiimad/Tiktok @ehalst/Tiktok @themeganrhiann/Tiktok

What is the ‘septum arms’ trend taking over TikTok?

TikTokers have made it their mission to define “septum arms.”

Photo of Anna Good 

Anna Good

Memes

‘Septum arms’ are the newest TikTok meme that came about from a misunderstanding on a recent TikTok video making fun of septum piercings; while the phrase doesn’t have any actual meaning, TikTokers have made it their mission to give it one…or several.

A woman cozy in a pink blanket looking confused. Text overlay reads, 'Just an uncool millennial scrolling TikTok trying to figure out what the hell septum arms are...'
@nuumuhuupi/TikTok

What are ‘septum arms’ on TikTok?

TikTok is one of those delightfully odd places where phrases take on new meaning, largely because folks who use the platform are forced to adapt their way of talking to avoid being banned from the app. Phrases like “unalived” for “killed” have wormed their way into everyday vernacular because of this algorithm issue. 

@kirkiimad

😓😓

♬ Originalton – marie‘

As fascinating as the shift in language is, sometimes TikTok comes up with some truly bizarre trends and memes that take on a life of their own. This is very much the case in the instance of ‘septum arms,’ a budding phenomenon that came about from a misunderstanding on a TikTok video about a woman’s arms where someone made a crude comment. That being said, no one discussing this new trend names the TikToker who started the conversation in the first place!

TikTok comment section conversation. Super Fancy Ketchup says, 'What are septum arms? Can anybody please explain?' And maddie replies, 'that only came up because his vid was [about] arms and someone in the comments brought up his septum videos.'
@heather.ra3/TikTok

Overall, the consensus is that ‘septum arms’ as a phrase is nonsensical. It doesn’t mean anything, especially given the fact that the septum is a dividing wall or membrane, for things like your nostrils or heart. The arms don’t have any septums on them, so this is a classic case of a made-up phrase morphing into something else.

Speculation about the meaning of ‘septum arms’ on TikTok

Even though we know that the ‘septum arms’ TikTok trend doesn’t actually mean anything, people on the social media app are all trying to come up with a consensus on what it could mean, with a few possibilities taking the charge.

Some people are suggesting that it means that the person’s arms are larger above the elbow than below.

TikTok comment that reads, 'Apparently [it] means when your arms are bigger above your elbow?'
@wanderlusttoast/TikTok

Other people say that it’s the squish that comes from the arm when you lie down.

@thegr8pretender #stitch with @nuumuhuupi hey! I like your pink bedding! 😂🥰🩷 #septumarms ♬ Originalton – marie‘

There are still others who simply define it as “chubby arms.”

TikTok comment section conversation. @Jhonnie says, 'the comments said basically chubby arms though hope that helps I guess I got septum arms now lol' @nuumuhuupi replied, 'I saw a comment that said septum arms were basically like butterface. But sept them arms... (weary emoji) If you're right—I too have septum arms.'
@nuumuhuupi/TikTok

And those who say that the origin of the term is more complex than that, say that it relates to self-harm scars on people’s arms.

TikTok comment section conversation. Joopis says, 'Noooo it's not a real term. The guy from the original video hates septum piercings and made it up.' Jhonnie replies, 'ooohhhh okay that makes a bit more sense (cry laughing emoji)' and Joopis replies again, 'I also think he might be referring to self harm scars from the comments on it, or at least that's what people are taking from it.'
@nuumuhuupi/TikTok

TikTokers are turning the ‘septum arms’ trend into a body positivity movement

Given that there are a significant number of TikTokers deciding that the ‘septum arms’ trend means bigger arms, a lot of femme TikTokers have decided to claim the term for themselves and spread positivity to their followers and FYPs.

TikToker Emma (@ehalst) shared a video of her looking very cute in a flowy blouse, writing in the caption, “your arms are adorable and so are mine<3” While this post is a couple years old, it has drawn a lot of comments in the past day with people asking about ‘septum arms’ in the comments section.

@ehalst your arms are adorable and so are mine&lt3 #redhair #septum #midsize #arms #normalize #makeup #inspo #trending ♬ original sound – speedxsoundzxz

This post has a lot of people in the comments saying how seeing their arms on someone else boosted their confidence.

Comment on a TikTok. Text reads, 'My biggest insecurity but this made me [think] they're beautiful. thank you seriously' to which Emma replied 'they are beautiful i promise.'
@alexianoelle/TikTok

Another user, Megs (@themeganrhiann), did a fit check on her TikTok account and said in the overlay of her video, “after finding out what ‘septum arms’ are I am no longer wearing this jacket today” as she shows off her beautiful pink maxi dress. The aforementioned white jacket is pulled down to her elbows as she poses for the camera and puts on sunglasses.

@themeganrhiann they're just coming fast with these new terms 🙄 #plussize #plussizedress #fyp #plussizefashion #septumarms ♬ original sound – 𝒜

TAGS

Memes TikTok
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot