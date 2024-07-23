‘Never NOT tipping again’: DoorDash customer says not tipping backfired in a big way

A DoorDash customer is promising to never again not tip her driver after doing so backfired in a big way.

TikTok user Kaitlyn (@whotfiskaitlynn) posted a video four days ago that has since racked up more than 700,000 views. In the video, she is walking outside with a bag of takeout food in her hand while lip-syncing to Frank Ocean’s “Nights.”

And in the text overlay, she wrote, “Never NOT tipping on doordash again…this was the first time i’ve not tipped and the doordasher left if so far away in a corner in the sun making me play hide and seek with my poke took me 20 minutes to find it and when i finally got to it the fish was cooked (i ordered raw salmon).”

In the video’s caption, Kaitlyn clarifies, “THE WAY I ALWAYS TIP BUT THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I DIDNT.” In the comments section, users offered sympathy and advice for how Kaitlyn should move forward.

One user wrote, “Girl I would just file a complaint with DoorDash and get your money back!”

A second user said, “This is when i call doordash and suddenly i get my food for free.”

A third user said, “As someone that Dashes on the side for fun money, I just won’t accept the no tip orders. Lol. Doing something like this just to run the risk of losing the ability to deliver is silly.”

And another person wrote, “I hate this bcs i’m gonna tip in cash don’t be rude before i even get the chance to tip you.”

Someone else said, “Well yeah. DoorDash only offers something like $2 to deliver orders so you need to tip to entice someone into taking your order. When you don’t tip your food waits around for a long time&bad service.”

Dashers get revenge on customers who don’t tip

This is obviously not the first time a DoorDasher has sought revenge on a customer who didn’t tip. Back in January, a woman went viral after her DoorDasher left her a rude note for not leaving a tip. Except, the woman was actually planning on giving cash. Another woman sparked an outcry after admitting she once withheld straws from a customer who ordered nearly $1,000 in smoothies without tipping.

Late last year, DoorDash added a warning to customers not adding a tip that the decision could result in longer wait times. “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue?” the prompt reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaitlyn TikTok comment for comment. We also reached out to DoorDash via email for comment.

