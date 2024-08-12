The Tesla Cybertruck Is an All-Electric Battery-Powered Light-Duty Truck Unveiled by Tesla, Inc. a copypasta spam meme circulating on social media. AI-generated copy about the Tesla Cybertruck is posted in the caption of an unrelated video, tricking the algorithm into categorizing the post as informational content and thus boosting exposure on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Origins of the Tesla Cybertruck copypasta

The Tesla Cybertruck meme wasn’t the first of its kind. Copypasta reading “No Problem! Here’s the Information About the Mercedes CLR GTR” became popular at the beginning of 2024.

In both instances, it appears that the text posted in the social media captions is generated by ChatGPT as a way to game the algorithm and boost the Reels and TikToks, which have nothing to do with the vehicles in question.

Because informational posts tend to get boosted in the algorithms of these social media apps, these copypasta posts are promoted and viewed by a wider audience. More often than not, the accounts utilizing the copypasta captions tend to be reposter and/or spam accounts.

The Tesla Cybertruck version of the copypasta came about in May 2024. What appears to be the first iteration of the post caption was made by Instagram account @mr_infobaba on May 4th, 2024.

The Reel has garnered over 660K likes in the three months since it was posted, and reads like the text generated by learning language models such as ChatGPT if the user were to ask for information about the Tesla Cybertruck.

@mr_infobaba has also used the Mercedes CLR GTR in previous Reel captions.

What the Tesla Cybertruck copypasta says

The Tesla Cybertruck copypasta that accounts are using in their captions is the following:

The Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric, battery-powered light-duty truck unveiled by Tesla, Inc. Here’s a comprehensive overview of its key features and specifications: Tesla Cybertruck Overview Design and Structure • Exterior: The Cybertruck has a distinctive, angular, stainless steel exoskeleton design for durability and passenger protection. It features ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and armored glass. • Dimensions: Approximately 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide, and 75 inches tall, with a 6.5-foot cargo bed. Performance and Variants • Single Motor RWD:

◦ 0-60 mph: ~6.5 seconds

◦ Range: ~250 miles

◦ Towing Capacity: 7,500 pounds

• Dual Motor AWD:

◦ 0-60 mph: ~4.5 seconds

◦ Range: ~300 miles

◦ Towing Capacity: 10,000 pounds

• Tri-Motor AWD:

◦ 0-60 mph: ~2.9 seconds

◦ Range: ~500 miles

◦ Towing Capacity: 14,000 pounds

Cybertruck copypasta in the wild

While the vast majority of those using the Tesla Cybertruck copypasta in their social media posts appear to be spam and reposter accounts, there may be some who take on this form of meme posting as a surreal kind of Dadaist look at modern-day social media, using the copypasta as a way to reflect on our current use of social media and the obsession that many have with view counts and likes.

