Today’s top stories are about: a Philadelphia hotel with mysterious holes in the wall , an old Facebook post that appears to depict JD Vance having his first “official blackout,” 5 Goodwill scams amidst rising prices at the store , and a woman’s explanation for why she canceled Clear after only a few flights.

After that, Mikael’s got a useful ‘Your Password Sucks‘ column for you.

“So I just called down, and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a part of the rustic vibe,’” the TikToker explained .

“JD vance is definitely the first VP nominee to ever have photos of himself passed out on facebook. we millennials have arrived,” an X user quipped .

Rising costs at the secondhand store have frustrated longtime customers.

“Clear is a JOKE!” a traveler wrote in the caption of her video.

Elon Musk is using your X data to train his AI. Here’s how to stop it

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the 'net safely.

🌊 What should’ve been a fun day of water sports turned into a costly misadventure for one couple .

🍞 Viewers of this viral video are divided after a woman shared the real reason restaurants serve free bread or chips .

🚢 A Celebrity Cruises customer took to social media to accuse the travel company of losing her luggage at sea and not even giving her a heads-up about the issue.

🍔 This Burger King customer in Miami was upset following an encounter with a manager who purportedly refused to take her order and was rude in response to her .

📺 What are the 10 best fake news outlets in TV history?

🚗 A former employee of a luxury car dealership says she was recently let go because of the way she looks and dresses for work .

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

Can Kamala make America laugh again?

