‘Something tells me there’s a secret entrance behind the mirror’: Woman issues warning against Philadelphia hotel after discovering mysterious holes in the wall

One woman is urging others to avoid a Philadelphia hotel after she says she discovered strange holes in its wall.

In a viral video that has more than 833,000 views as of this writing, TikToker Alexa Rich (@alexxaanicole) expressed outrage over the findings.

“I hate Philadelphia; wanna know why?” the woman began in the clip. “I thought this was a nice little hotel.”

That was until she noticed multiple random holes in the wall of her room facing the bed.

“I was just sitting over there, and then I noticed: That’s an odd hole,” she explained in the video.

While she spoke, she recorded shots of the wall in question.

“That’s odd,” she said, pointing to what looked like a hole in the wall. “That’s odd cause there’s tissue paper in it.”

After a quick pan, the shot revealed more holes in the accent wall where a television was mounted.

“Oh wait, it gets f*cking better,” she said.

Then, she counted the additional holes she spotted. There were six in total.

Why were there holes?

“So I just called down, and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a part of the rustic vibe,’” she alleged.

The woman also claimed the hotel’s manager accused her of sticking the tissue paper in the holes herself.

“What is this?” the TikToker questioned.

Ultimately, the TikToker reported that the hotel planned to give her a refund.

In the comments section, some wanted the woman to expose the name of the hotel.

“Drop the hotel name babe,” user Natalie Jewell wrote.

“Hotel name now!” user Haleigh said.

Many guessed the name of the property.

“Looks like Sonder’s bullsh*t,” user Diana Ofosu commented.

“Yeah it’s a Sonder property….. not a hotel,” user Rubenremus said. “Started by some tech bro and backed by Jeff Bezos, they are the largest host on Airbnb. It’s just a money grab. No one should stay at those places.”

“Don’t stay at Sonder places,” user Jimbo warned.

In a follow-up clip, the woman confirmed that she stayed at a Sonder property. She also alleged that after she was moved, she discovered yet another hole in the ceiling of her new accommodation.

What is Sonder?

According to Sonder’s website, the hospitality company strives to redefine the industry by offering apartment-style short-term accommodations.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sonder via email and Alexa Rich via TikTok direct message and comment for additional information.

