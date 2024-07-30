“yes, that is definitely JD passed out in the corner,” reads the caption of a photo of what looks like Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance passed out in the corner of a room, circa 2007, red Solo cups lined up on a table nearby.

“You Danielle, this might be my first official blackout, I don’t remember being asleep at all,” JD Vance’s Facebook account commented on the post.

While the post has since gone private, Snopes managed to fact-check it first, confirming that the account commenting on the photo is indeed the Ohio senator and former President Donald Trump running mate’s actual account.

The post quickly went viral on Facebook after people dug it up following Vance’s nomination in the middle of July.

Future VP JD Vance passed out in a corner lol pic.twitter.com/RQWMPx0x96 — Principa Investia (@The_Outs1ders) July 29, 2024

And it also marked a watershed moment for millennials in American politics.

“JD vance is definitely the first VP nominee to ever have photos of himself passed out on facebook. we millennials have arrived,” quipped @vigneshr4m on X.

Vance, who’s 39 now, would have been 22 years old when the photo was posted.

In addition to checking out the photo before it was hidden, Snopes was able to review others photos posted at the same time by a user named Danielle in an album called “Christmas & New Year’s 06/07.”

Another account showing commenting on the picture goes to a different user who was also photographed recently wearing Ohio State gear. That account did not immediately respond to a Daily Dot request for comment.

According to Snopes, there’s another photo of Vance in the album standing up and wearing the same outfit you can see him in on the floor. That album was also filled with Ohio State flags and people wearing Ohio State and Ohio University shirts. Vance got a B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy from The Ohio State University in 2009.

“facebook is kind of incredible lol. see jd’s comment in the original post,” commented one person on Facebook sharing the original link, which is no longer available. “this appears to be a 17 year old post documenting jd vance passed out at what might have been a new year’s party? he’s sleeping on the floor in the corner of the room. it’s just wild that this piece of internet history is still live.”

“Isn’t the campaign supposed to make sure these kinds of post don’t exist?? I can’t believe it’s still up, you’re right this is kind of incredible lol,” added another person, forgetting one of the fundamental rules of the internet, which another poster quickly reminded her of.

“nothing posted on the internet is ever gone.”

