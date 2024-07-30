‘This is a paid service’: Traveler shares why she’s canceling Clear membership after 3 trips

A traveler shared a TikTok explaining why she’ll be canceling her Clear membership after only three trips.

Nickie (@momnashknox) has reached over 20,000 views on her viral video and left a caption telling viewers, “Clear is a JOKE!”

To start her video, Nickie first records the Clear kiosk as a voice-over describes what purportedly happened. She says, “I recently bought Clear, and after the same experience the past three times, I’m canceling, and this is why.”

What’s her problem with Clear?

Next, Nickie records the line of people waiting for Clear services at the Denver International Airport (DIA). “The line is so long it wraps around the corner,” she explains.

“Remember, this is a paid service,” Nickie adds. However, she says the line is still drastically slower than TSA PreCheck or any other security line at DIA.

As she films more of the kiosks, she mentions that there are “only two people working” and “all these kiosks are open and unused.”

She says that all travelers were frustrated as there also was only “one person working to validate boarding passes.”

Before ending her video, Nickie adds that overall, “the wait is too long for a paid service.”

“TSA precheck is so much faster than Clear!” a viewer told Nickie in the comments section of her video. “Every time I go I’m always faster than Clear!”

“The last time I was at DIA the clear line was longer than the regular line,” another mentioned.

However, one viewer argued, “Clear is not something you HAVE to use. You use it when it saves you time. It’s saved me 30+ minutes at least 5 times and it comes with my Amex.”

Nickie responded, “But it should be something you can use EVERY time. Otherwise, it’s completely unreliable and defeats the purpose.”

What’s the difference between Clear and TSA PreCheck?

NerdWallet states, “TSA PreCheck speeds up the luggage screening portion of airport security and is more widely available than Clear.” However, the main difference between the two is that “Clear is owned by a private company while TSA PreCheck is a government program.”

“TSA PreCheck allows you to go through a shorter security line and undergo less strict screening requirements (i.e. don’t need to take off shoes),” the site continues. “Clear allows you to skip the security line completely because instead of waiting in line, you approach a Clear kiosk where your ID and boarding pass are verified through biometric technology. Once that quick process is complete, a Clear agent escorts you right to the front of security. No waiting required.”

In the Reddit thread r/unitedairlines, a few users agree, “Clear has become useless and a liability on busy travel days.”

“They have 6 kiosks and yet they have 3 agents who take one person at a time,” one user shared after traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport. “People behind me in line jumped ship to standard security and got through faster.”

The user added, “I think Clear has crossed into the territory of over subscribed. It’s only kind of useful on less busy days where you don’t have to pull out your ID but that’s it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Nickie via TikTok comment and direct message and to Clear via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.