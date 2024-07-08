‘They rigged the jet skis’: Woman gets charged $560 after jet ski flips over. Viewers think something shady is at play 

What should’ve been a fun day of water sports turned into a costly misadventure for one couple.

TikToker Opey Love (@opeylove) shared the moment after a jet skiing accident, which cost them hundreds of dollars. Love’s video amassed 1.6 million views.

“We were on the jet ski for all of 10 SECONDS and it flipped over,” the video’s on-screen text reads. “Then they charged us $560 in damages.”

Little information on the incident is provided in the recording. But the caption of the clip offers up some details on what went down.

In the caption, the couple says they were offered little guidance on how to use the jet skis they rented.

“All jokes aside I’m really pissed,” Love says. “I don’t understand how the jet ski being flipped upside down for less than 30 seconds in the water equals $560 worth of damages……and plus they knew we have never drove jet skis before and they barely gave us any guidance or direction on how to drive them.”

Many in the comments section alleged similar incidents have happened to them.

“That happened to me,” one user commented. “They charged me $800 and I disputed it with my credit card bc it wasn’t any damages. So they got nothing from me!”

“When I was in Colombia , our travel agent advised us to not ride jet skis in certain areas cause they rigged the jet skis to flip over so they can charge people extra,” user @wickedbyvanessa wrote. “Wondering if that’s what they did.”

However, some noted that flipping a jet ski does not necessarily cause it to sustain damages.

“We have flipped over my dads jet ski and nothing happens and it took us like 5 minutes to flip it back over since it was so heavy,” user @cantugenesis wrote. “So sorry this happened to y’all.”

“Flipping a jet ski does not ruin it,” another user agreed. “My dad me and me used to get thrown off all the time and it would flip and be perfectly fine.”

Why would a jet ski flip?

According to Weller Recreation, modern jet skis are built to be very stable. However, some factors may make them more likely to flip.

The site lists the skill level of the jet ski’s operator as a key reason why it would be more likely to flip. The way that weight gets distributed on the machine is also another common reason why it could flip.

Without proper guidance, it is possible for beginners to flip their wave runners.

Jet skis that do flip may possibly sustain engine damage. They longer they remain submerged, the more likely that will happen.

The Daily Dot reached out to Opey Love via email for more information and comment.

