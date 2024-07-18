‘Please go return those’: 5 times Goodwill shoppers got scammed

Goodwill is known for offering a large selection of second-hand products at affordable prices.

However, as newer generations become more conscious about sustainability and thrifting surges in popularity, consumers have noticed an increase in pricing at Goodwill—sometimes even surpassing stores like Target or Walmart.

This has led to mixed feelings among shoppers, who appreciate the convenience of Goodwill but are frustrated by the rising costs.

In this article, we’ll explore five times Goodwill shoppers got scammed or narrowly avoided getting ripped off, as seen on TikTok.

Man warns against buying designer brands at Goodwill

TikToker Marc (@verifiedbluecheckmarc), posted a viral video warning against buying designer brands at thrift stores after another user bought fake Prada shoes for $300 at Goodwill.

The video starts with a clip of a woman holding Prada shoes at Goodwill, captioned, “POV you walk into a Goodwill in Denver + immediately find patent leather Prada loafers in perfect condition in your size.”

“If you go to the thrift store and find ‘designer’ and then come on here and share your find, and embrace its fakeness, … you do you,” Marc says. “But this is not embracing.”

Marc shows the woman’s comment revealing she paid $300 for the shoes. “That’s embarrassing,” Marc says. “Google.com is free.” He compares $1,200 Prada loafers found online to the Goodwill shoes, pointing out the differences.

He concludes by blaming Goodwill for the high price but advising viewers to do some research before purchasing anything. Marc captioned his video, “Please go return those,” tagging the original TikToker, Maiya Mindoro (@maiyamindoro).

Shopper finds Goodwill items selling for more than their original price

TikTok user @greatdanemarie shared a video revealing items with Goodwill prices higher than their original Target prices.

In the clip, she peels the Goodwill price, exposing what they originally sold for.

“We wanted to see what they really cost before they went to Goodwill,” said a second woman in the video.

They first checked a Minnidip paddling pool priced at $15 by Goodwill, only to find a Target sticker underneath listing it for $5.99.

Next, they found an octopus sprinkler marked up from $6 at Target to $10 at Goodwill. The most significant markup was a sloth-themed swimming ring, priced at $12 by Goodwill but originally $3 at Target.

“You’re not fooling us, Goodwill,” the woman remarked.

Viewers weren’t fooled either, with comments like, “You should ask the cashier if they price match to the original price,” and another noting, “And then they ask if you want to donate your change.” Some viewers shared that Goodwill’s upselling practices have deterred them from shopping there altogether.

Shopper says Goodwill is scamming customers with Color Tag Sale

A Goodwill shopper claimed the company is “scamming” customers after an employee offered some insider information about color tag sales.

Sarah (@sarahisbored) shared on TikTok that while scoping out sales at her local store, she asked a worker which color tag had an additional discount that day.

The employee responded, “It’s orange. But just so you know, we pull all the orange stuff, basically, off the floor because we need to make our quotas.”

Sarah expressed frustration, saying, “I knew Goodwill was shady because all the prices were going up, but I didn’t know it was like that. Every time I go in, I can’t find the color tag for the discount of the day.”

Sarah claimed the employee advised her to shop on Fridays for the best deals, saying that discounted items might stay on the floor that day.

Shopper catches Goodwill selling $6 Target purse for a huge markup

A Goodwill shopper went viral after discovering a Target purse being sold at Goodwill for more than its original price. TikToker @drab.to.dreamy shared her experience in a video that has amassed over 401,500 views.

In the video, she explains, “My Goodwill gets stuff from Target, brand new stuff. This is $9.99. This is commercial salvage. That means they got it from…Target.” She then shows the original Target price was $20, but the final clearance price at Target was $6.

“Make it make sense,” she pleads, “Why do they do that? Just sell it to me for the $6.”

Commenters were quick to share their own experiences with confusing pricing at Goodwill and other discount stores. One wrote, “I saw a $1.25 item from Dollar Tree at Goodwill for $2.99,” while another added, “I found $10 Walmart jeans marked for $19.99 at Goodwill.”

Others expressed frustration with Goodwill’s pricing in general. “Goodwill prices are insane. The fact that they leave the original price tags on and sell it for more is unbelievable,” one user commented. Another suggested, “Everything should be less than $3 at Goodwill.”

Customer finds Goodwill selling scrapbook paper for $50

TikToker Becca Jahn (@beccaboomm) posted a video showing unexpected prices at a Goodwill.

“Dude, Goodwill is tripping lately, tripping,” she starts.

Her first example was a tank top which, according to its still-intact label, was originally sold for $2.98. Yet, despite this, Goodwill appeared to be pricing the item at $4.99.

“And they got it for free,” Jahn added. “They got it donated, and they’re doubling it.”

But things took more of a turn as Jahn approached the bin of scrapbook paper, as she asked viewers to guess how much Goodwill had priced it.

The item, she revealed, was priced at fifty dollars. “And they got it donated for free!” she repeated. “I can’t deal.”

