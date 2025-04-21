‘God forbid a girl be an architect’: The dream home trend where girls just want a big sink, a cat room, and a dungeon for men

Women on TikTok are sharing aspirational images of their dream homes that include rooms with cages and torture chambers “for their husbands.” Visionboard-inspired posts included photos of idyllic home exteriors, cute kitchens, and playful hobby areas, along with cozy spaces and fairytale gardens. But just as the vision reaches peak cozy tranquility, there’s a twist: A dungeon, cage, medieval torture room, designed especially for their boyfriends or future husbands.

Videos participating in the trend are generally set to ‘Our House’ by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and have racked up millions of views as users share their own “husband containment zones.”

In a TikTok video with over 7 million views posted on April 13, 2025, by @mollyyrusso, captioned, “Things I want in my future house 🥹🥹’ she included the lovely exterior of her “future house/brownstone (realistic)” along with “a basement with a cage incase my man piss me off.”

‘A basement with a cage in case my man piss me off,’ was positioned between ‘a kitchen filled with color,’ and ‘a reading nook.” The video went on to include two options for the bathroom. One that looked like a spa from Lord of The Rings‘ the Shire, the next—a skylit tiled room, color-flooded in mid-century modern mustard with a clawfoot tub framed by lush prehistoric plants. The designer bathrooms were followed by, ‘a room dedicated to medieval devices in case the cage doesn’t work.’ Commenters praised her for having a backup plan.

Another video was posted last week by user @xyzz0e. It also has over 7 million views. A slide with hand-painted tiles on a sun-dappled staircase decorated with potted marigolds and captioned, “cute stairs <3,” was followed by “a cage in the basement for my future husband when I’m mad at him.”

Why TikTok’s dream home trend ends in a dungeon

The crowd-pleasing dream home content spliced with domination fantasy prison interior design resonated with the people of TikTok. Many seem to be fed up and are threatening to resort to extreme methods in order to coexist with men.

Commenters affirmed creators’ decorating taste, some offered tweaks and revisions, and others shared gratitude for the torture chamber inspo. Most seemed to understand why a wife in her cozy home might need an area for detaining and disciplining male partners. How else are you gonna punish your golden retriever boyfriend when he throws up on your quirky-cute, hand-knotted rug?

“It’s not a cage, he’s just crate trained. He likes it and it calms him down,” commented @coconutcrocs. @meganthecrazybooklady said, “You overdid it with the she shed, but everything seems normal.”

“Gurl, the bay window and huge sink is so unrealistic, the rest are bomb, keep it up,” said @e_vediary. “I want this and an alibi thanks for the inspo,” commented @chyinnam. @gazws733 commented, “This is so cozy I love it.”

The husband-holding room is the new she shed

The trend goes like this: “A bathroom with cute wallpaper… A room with all my weapons I use to beat my husband with… A reading nook,” for example, from TikToker @xyzz0e.

In another dream home post, posted last Wednesday, @justicekliemannn included “a cat room, a fireplace with seating for her super cute backyard…

…and ‘a cell to lock my husband in when he doesn’t do his chores.’”

Must’ve been the wind…

The 1 bed/ 2 bath—torture chamber included—dream home moodboard trend intersects with some other recent memes. It’s also kind of reminiscent of King of Queens’ Kevin James.

Some TikTok users connected the trend to the ‘must have been the wind,’ meme. Others commented that they’re tired of blaming the wind and ready to admit they’re open to an extreme solution for controlling their husbands.

@danica.z.111 commented, “Must’ve been the wind.” “Windy day today,” agreed @raidensslvt. @1205shotasang clarified, “NO, it wasn’t the wind, I totally agree.”

God forbid a girl want a cozy little home

Others responded in “God forbid…” format. @ace.ag said, “God forbid a girl be an architect.” @sleepy.dl commented, “God forbid a girl have hobbies.” “God forbid a girl plans ahead,” said @louise.conners.

God forbid a girl call back to how husbands have dealt with wives for centuries.

