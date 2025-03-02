‘How much did you tip?’: Instacart shopper places order from Costco. Then she catches the driver doing this to her grocery haul

This Instacart driver helped herself to the client’s goods. The thing is, even if she was in stealth mode, she likely still would have gotten caught.

Instacart shopper caught stealing?

In a viral video with more than half a million views, business owner Carly Della Sala caught her Instacar driver (who picked up her Costco order) allegedly stealing in broad daylight.

Della Sala explained that her order was delivered at 11:06am. She captures the woman dropping off the boxed order via her doorbell camera.

“Notices the Instacart driver slowly leaving & waited around outside my neighbor’s house,” Della Sala wrote in the text overlay.

She barely drives off and instead sits in her car, in a spot right in front of the neighbor’s house. After about five minutes, the delivery person eventually walked out of her white SUV and back to Della Sala’s place.

The woman came back to pick up the box of goods.

“I hope she enjoys the Flonase, strawberries & protein drinks!” Della Sala wrote in disbelief.

“The Costco haul wasn’t even that good at least @Instacart customer service is awesome!!” she added in the caption.

Viewers had divided opinions

“I’m amazed at how many people still steal like this when most houses have cameras of some sort,” a top comment read.

“Why are people trying to justify this lady??? She stole the whole order. She watched for her to come get it and when she didn’t she went back and took the order. Why are we trying to defend her??” a person said.

“I don’t trust any of those delivery people, I’ll go get it myself, after seeing all of these theft videos,” another added.

“In this day and age for people not to acknowledge/notice / or know what a ring camera is has me mind blown,” a commenter pointed out.

However, several other viewers speculated as to why the driver may have picked up the order after delivering it.

“Maybe she delivered to wrong house & realized it later,” one user said.

Another wrote, “If you did not put meet the customer, the Instacart worker has to then take your order back to the store and return it all because the customer didn’t say leave at door.”

“I have delivered the wrong grocery order to someone house and it was for the person who lived down the street. So just maybe that wasn’t your order,” one said.

Others placed the blame on Della Sala herself.

“Why didn’t you go get it, you knew you were having food delivered?” one asked, to which the TikToker replied that she was working.

“You didn’t tip or what?” one simply asked.

Another echoed this sentiment, asking, “how much did you tip?” Della Sala replied that she tipped 20%, which she claims seems it was “not good enough anymore.”

Della Sala shared an update in a comment, writing, “Instacart was amazing! They refunded me & unfortunately said they would have to terminated her.”

How many homes have cameras?

Home cameras used to be expensive, hard to set up, and didn’t have great image quality.

But now, with systems like Ring, Blink, and Google Nest, a home surveillance set can be as cheap as $30. It is as quick as placing an online order and easy to set up.

Even renters and apartment dwellers, who had fewer options, can get in on it with new devices like doorbell cameras.

This newfound accessibility has made it so more people opt into home surveillance than ever before.

More than 50% of homes have at least one security camera, and usage has “increased significantly” between 2023 and 2024 among homeowners and renters, a Safe Home study found.

Nowadays, security cameras aren’t just for safety. They’re a handy way to keep an eye on deliveries, check on pets while away, and generally have better peace of mind.

The Daily Dot reached out to Della Salaa for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Instacart via email.

