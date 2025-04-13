‘I just cancelled my cruise vacation this year’: Expert reveals he will be avoiding cruise ships in 2025. Then he exposes the shocking reason why

An immunologist tells prospective cruise ship vacationers to consider this health concern before booking their trip.

In a video with over 2.7 million views, allergist and Immunologist Dr. Rubin, MD (@rubin_allergy) explains why viewers are “not going to see [him]” on a cruise ship “anytime soon.”

He points to recent news that cruise ship inspectors at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been laid off alongside healthcare workers at several other agencies, as reported by CBS News.

What do the CDC’s cruise ship inspectors do?

“They help trace outbreaks to reduce the chances of more people getting sick,” he explains. “We’ve already had 12 norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, compared to eight last year.”

According to the CDC, norovirus is the number one cause of symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the United States. CBS News reports that a new strain of the virus may be linked to the uptick in cases.

Rubin notes that these twice-annual inspections are paid for by the cruise companies—not by taxpayers, as per the rationale sparking the layoffs of many health agency workers by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“It’s not like we’re saving any money from the taxpayers’ perspective. This makes absolutely no sense,” he says.

Are cruise ship vacationers worried?

In the comments, some say the news made them reconsider their vacation plans.

“This is the reason why I would never go on a cruise, but now I would not be caught dead on a cruise ship,” a viewer says.

“I just cancelled my cruise vacation this year and next,” another writes.

“As an avid cruiser, I won’t either. At least not out of any USA port,” a third adds.

Some say they’ve caught norovirus on previous cruises.

“I definitely got neurovirus on my cruise it sucked,” one shares.

“Norovirus on LAND is horrendous. In a tiny cabin, on a ship, with other passengers. Ugh!” another says.

However, not all frequent cruisers are deterred by the news. Many say they’ll continue booking cruise vacations, inspections or not.

“Cruises are wonderful! Why so much hate? I hate that inspectors were fired but cruise lines know they’ll need to self police. They don’t want bad press. My ships have always been spotless!” a commenter writes.

“Maaaan i have 9 booked! Non refundable deposits…guess im gonna have to risk it for the biscuit,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rubin and the CDC for further comment.



