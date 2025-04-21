Democrats launch meme war against Pete Hegseth over SignalGate 2.0

The Democratic Party’s official X account has declared meme war against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Hegseth shared details about airstrikes in Yemen in a Signal group chat that included his wife and brother. The revelations come less than a month after the first Signal-gate, when Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, and other Trump administration officials discussed war plans in a chat that inadvertently included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief.

While President Donald Trump brushed off the latest news as “a waste of time,” NPR reported on Monday afternoon that the White House is preparing to replace Hegseth.

The @Democrats account was leading the charge for Hegseth’s potential ouster yesterday night.

“.@PeteHegseth needs to go,” the account posted.

That’s when things got testy. At 10:45 P.M. yesterday, nearly three hours after the Democrats’ initial tweet, Hegseth sniped back.

“Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI,” he wrote. “All of which are no longer allowed @ DoD.”

The @Democrats account then broke out the memes, responding with a photo of a blurry iPhone homepage used to indicate someone is inebriated.

“Pete’s POV:,” the post read.

The meme was a callback to allegations of alcohol abuse that former colleagues and acquaintances leveled against Hegseth prior to his confirmation as Trump’s Secretary of Defense.

The @Democrats account was at it again on Monday afternoon, after NPR’s report about Hegseth potentially getting fired.

“Start the clock,” the post read, showing Hegseth’s photo next to a head of lettuce with googly eyes.

This meme was an even deeper cut, drawing from the Daily Star’s 2022 countdown to see whether a head of iceberg lettuce could outlast the UK’s embattled then-Prime Minister Liz Truss (it did).

“Y’all have been cooking,” one progressive commentator replied approvingly.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the report that President Trump is considering axing Hegseth, calling it “FAKE NEWS” in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Hegseth, meanwhile, hasn’t yet responded to @Democrats’ latest burn. He may have bigger issues to deal with.

