‘I been using the…shampoo and I feel like I see hair growth’: Expert exposes which shampoo ingredients you should look for if you’re trying to combat hair loss

Heather Kornmehl, MD (@dr.heatherderm) is a board-certified dermatologist. In a recent video, she spills all the beans about three things you can do to make your hair grow and prevent hair loss.

“When i tell my patients that washing your hair more often can actually REDUCE scalp inflammation, and washing your hair with ZINC based or ketoconazole shampoos can actuall help HAIR LOSS,” the text overlay on her video reads.

She elaborates on this in the caption.

“Ideally washing your hair with an anti-dandruff shampoo that contains zinc like @headandshoulders or @CeraVe, or @Nizoral ketoconazole shampoo 2-3x a week or more can potentially reduce scalp inflammation that can contribute to hair loss,” she writes.

Kornmehl continues, “For my patients with type 4 hair, I usually ask how often they’re washing so let’s say it’s 1-2x/month, I ask if it’s possible to increase to 3-4x/month and to follow with a nice hydrating conditioner or mask to reintroduce moisture to the hair.”

The video has over 168,300 likes and 4.3 million views as of Saturday.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on anti-dandruff shampoos and their pros for hair growth.

Is this true?

It seems that zinc shampoo does have hair growth benefits. According to Clinikally, using zinc-based shampoos can help hair growth by creating an optimal scalp environment for growth. Zinc shampoos can reduce scalp inflammation and balance out oils.

Similarly, ketoconazole shampoo helps treat hair loss by blocking an enzyme that can lead to hair loss, according to GoodRx. While ketoconazole is not FDA-approved for preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth, several studies have found promising results for both.

Viewers also agree that these ingredients help them with hair growth and combat hair loss.

“Yes ketoconazole shampoo is great i recommend for hair growth too!” wrote another dermatologist in the comments.

“I been using the ketoconazole shampoo and I feel like I see hair growth around the front of my head and temple area,” another said.

“yessss ketoconazole shampoo really helped my fiancé with his hair loss!!” someone else wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kornmehl for comment via TikTok message and email.



