‘Did you put the note back so other people could see it?’: Hobby Lobby shopper reaches for decorative pumpkin. Then she notices the handwritten note

A woman spots a note left behind by another Hobby Lobby shopper, informing other shoppers that they can get the same decorations cheaper at Dollar Tree.

In a video posted on Jan. 18 with over 2.3 million views, Renee Freve (@goodtobefreve) reposts her “most viewed video,” which was originally posted in 2022. The original video had an additional 5.9 million views, but the repost has gone viral once again.

Freve shows a clip of a gray pumpkin decoration on the shelf at Hobby Lobby. Under the pumpkin, another shopper stuck a note that reads, “I bought these same pumpkins at Dollar Tree today, 8.6.2022.”

She picks up the pumpkin and flips it over, showing it costs $8.99 at Hobby Lobby. While the note didn’t specify how much the pumpkins cost at Dollar Tree, comparable products are listed for just $1.25 at the discount retailer.

This isn’t the first time Hobby Lobby has come under fire for its pricing policies. The Daily Dot previously reported that Hobby Lobby doesn’t change the price tags on items already on the shelf when marked up. Instead, workers are told to place the more expensive items at the front of the shelf, while those with a cheaper price tag are shoved to the back.

What do shoppers think of the Hobby Lobby note?

In the comments, other shoppers praise the note-writer for looking out for their wallets.

“This is how our community should be … a true queen,” one writes.

“I want to be friends with whoever did this,” another says.

“Not all heroes wear capes!” a third adds.

Some say they’ve taken similar action when spotting a major price difference between the same product at different stores.

“I used to find stuff from Halloween stores cheaper at Dollarama. i took pics and posted them to my fb lol,” a viewer shares.

“I always have the urge to write this on sticky notes everywhere I go,” another writes.

One commenter asks Freve, “Did you put the note back so other people could see it?” Freve confirms that she put the note back under the pumpkin for other shoppers.

Does Dollar Tree carry cheaper ‘dupes?’

Frequent Dollar Tree shoppers say Halloween decorations aren’t the only discounted dupe you can find. Two years after Freve found the note, shoppers say this still holds true.

“If you like it at Hobby Lobby, check Dollar Tree before buying,” one suggests.

“They have little glass jars with pink hearts on the top that are the EXACT same at DT right now too!” another writes.

“They not wrong. I literally got the same ones from Dollar Tree at that time. They still have them during Halloween time,” a third adds.

“This Valentine’s sign I bought the other day at Dollar Tree was at Hobby Lobby a couple of days later for 9.99, like what?” a fourth shares.

Plus, Hobby Lobby isn’t the only retailer undercut by Dollar Tree. The Daily Dot previously reported that one TikToker found high-end cosmetic brands Drunk Elephant and Milk Makeup dupes at Dollar Tree, too.

“Everyone clowns on the dollar stores, go there first!!!!” a viewer urges.

The Daily Dot reached out to Freve via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Hobby Lobby and Dollar Tree for further information.

