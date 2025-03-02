A part-time Pizza Hut driver says his store has offloaded deliveries to popular applications like DoorDash and UberEats.

Neil Blevins (@neilblevins143) says he was informed by management that his position as a food deliverer will no longer be available. Instead, the business will rely solely on food transport apps.

He says he posted his video to raise awareness for others who deliver for the franchise. Moreover, he believes that this trend may extend to all Pizza Huts.

Dedicated delivery

Blevins begins his video with a text overlay that reads: “Pizza Hut just ended delivery drivers.” At the onset of his clip, he explains the popular pizza chain will no longer be employing its own drivers.

According to him, all deliveries will be handled by 1099 employees via popular apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“So I’m a delivery driver, part-time for Pizza Hut. And I was just notified today, February 28th, Friday, 2025, that delivery drivers will no longer be a part of Pizza Hut,” he says. “They are going full-time with DoorDash, Uber Eats.”

Furthermore, he added that the Pizza Hut location did offer to keep him employed with the business. Albeit in a different role.

“They did give me the option to keep my job in the kitchen,” he shares. “Which is pretty cool, but, any delivery driver, you guys: they’re coming for your jobs.”

Next, he informs his audience that the purpose of his video isn’t to cause any pre-emptive panic for delivery drivers. Rather, it is a means of warning them that their delivery positions with the chain could be compromised.

“This is not to instill any type of fear, but, they told me I had a week to drive. And then I can go into the kitchen and work,” he says. “Which I would get a little bit of a raise. I’m just, letting you guys know if you work for Pizza Hut and you haven’t heard of this yet. It may be coming to you. And it could be coming to other food restaurant businesses as well. May God bless you.”

Is this at every Pizza Hut?

It appears in various markets all across America, other Pizza Hut locations are implementing the delivery strategy Blevins mentions. Furthermore, it seems that some areas began phase-outs of dedicated location drivers at least a year ago.

CBS News reported the day after Christmas 2023 that California Pizza Hut locations adopted this methodology. The outlet cited a piece by Business Insider which wrote two major franchise operators in the Golden State were going this route. As these operators oversee “hundreds of stores” more than 1,200 jobs were purportedly affected.

The news came after revised state minimum wage laws stipulated fast food businesses with more than 60 locations must pay at least $20/hr. As a means of combating the increased labor costs, it appears these locations ditched delivery drivers. Instead, the cost of delivering pizzas has been shouldered by independent contractors.

Typerdiem echoed these reports, stating that Pizza Hut wasn’t the only fast food purveyor in California turning to 1099 delivery drivers.

Other reports

Furthermore, one Reddit user who posted to the site’s r/pizzahutemployees sub stated this same shift is happening in Oklahoma. “No more drivers,” they wrote in the Reddit piece, stating that as of January 2025, these duties will be taken over by “DoorDash.”

They argued the maneuver would only lead to a “skyrocket” in “complaints.” That’s because, the Redditor stated, any issues with ordering would have to be taken up with the app service. Subsequently, those problems would be relayed back to the restaurant. This effectively creates an additional obstacle for end consumers looking to resolve delivery issues.

Conversely, Pizza Hut employed drivers, the Reddit user argued, “can be held accountable.” Moreover, this extra contact step can be side-stepped. They wrote, “Corporate is shooting themselves in the foot with a giant shotgun. And customers are going to be very upset. I have nothing but love for Pizza Hut and have been a driver for almost 3 years. I hate to see the company go down this road, I truly love this place. I’m sad.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pizza Hut via email to confirm if the chain intends on transitioning to 1099 deliveries at large.

Viewers are not in support

Numerous TikTok users who replied to Blevins’ video held unfavorable outlooks on this purported transition.

“No one wants those fees we prefer from the restaurant themselves,” one person penned.

Pizza Hut’s official TikTok account replied to Blevins’s video, asking the employee the location of his store. Additionally, another user commented that they had fond memories of delivering food for a rival pizza chain. Moreover, they expressed gratitude for the financial opportunities it provided them.

“I drove for Dominos for 15 years. Was able to save enough money to retire at 50 with two houses,” they said. “I owe everything I have right now to be a pizza driver, that sucks for Pizza Hut.”

This user remarked that they felt more comfortable if an actual employee of the store was delivering their meals.

“I hate that some establishments are forcing DD and UE. There is no way to know who is actually handling your food,” they said.

Whereas this commenter thought this move would only subject customers to potentially more issues with their orders.

“I can’t stand places that use a service for delivery,” they said. “Nothing but problems! ridiculous! & they don’t gaf about your food they don’t work there!”

The Daily Dot has also reached out to Blevins via TikTok comment for further information.



