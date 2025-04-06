‘I thought it was a carrot’: Woman buys chicken wrap from local cafe. Then she learns the hard way what’s inside

A woman says her recent trip to a cafe almost ended in tragedy when she found a knife lodged in her wrap.

In a TikTok with over 7.4M views, Emily (@notbrightemily) explains what happened. After receiving her order, Emily innocently dug into what she thought was a normal sandwich. However, it was far from it.

After the first few bites, Emily noticed one part of the wrap was unusually hard and figured it was a roughly chopped carrot. When she pulled the object out of the wrap, she discovered it was a knife.

How did woman discover knife in her chicken wrap?

Luckily, Emily made contact with the end of the knife and not the sharp side.

“Thank goodness I ate from this side, and not the other side,” she states.

Surprisingly, Emily wasn’t angry or triggered by the situation. On the contrary, she appears to be in good spirits. After pulling out the knife she goes, “That’s funny” while laughing.

In the caption, Emily clarified, “While some might react differently, I believe it’s all about perspective. Had the situation been more serious, I would have taken further action, but I’m just thankful and grateful it wasn’t as serious.”

What did the viewers think about this?

Many of the commenters recommended the content creator to take legal action.

“That’s scary, not funny,” one shared.

“The way my jaw hit the floor,” a second user said.

“New fear unlocked,” someone else commented.

“No, but what if you actually ate it from the other side? That’s so incredibly scary,” someone else said.

“Tastes like a lawsuit to me,” another user added.

Can she sue the cafe for this?

Finding a knife in her wrap is certainly shocking and could seriously injure someone under the wrong circumstances. Luckily, for Emily, she didn’t bite the knife. If Emily wanted, could she sue the cafe for this?

The answer is probably not. Yes, individuals injured by foreign objects in their food are able to seek compensation through litigation. Emily didn’t experience any injuries and therefore wouldn’t have a case.

The Daily Dot has contacted @notbrightemily over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. This TikTok has more than 7.4M views with over 492.1K likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted @notbrightemily over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. This TikTok has more than 7.4M views with over 492.1K likes.

