‘They proceeded to stare at me’: Retail worker hides behind register after 3 men wouldn’t leave store while she was working alone

Working alone has numerous risks. As explained by the company StaySafe, “Lone workers do not have access to immediate help should an accident occur which often makes their roles more dangerous than office-based jobs. If a lone worker suffers a fall, is attacked by an assailant, or has a medical accident and is unable to call for help, they could be seriously harmed.”

Despite this, many workers around the country are tasked with running entire stores by themselves. One customer said she discovered a local Subway that was only being run by one person. Another said their local Dollar General only had one employee in the store at the time of filming. Another user documented the experience of being the only person working while at Starbucks.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing her working alone experience gone awry.

In a video with over 13.2 million views, TikTok user Makayla (@green.eyed.blondiee) shows herself sitting behind the counter at her job.

“Guess who is hiding at work?” she says at the beginning of the video.

She says the three men entered the store and sat silently in front of the registers. She says they then asked if she was working alone, to which she lied and said she had co-workers in the back.

According to Makayla, the group of three proceeded to linger for over 15 minutes before asking about the store’s closing time. Eventually, they left — which prompted her to lock the door. After she locked the door, the group allegedly attempted to enter once more.

“Woop woop security walked me to my car and they followed from a distance and watched me drive away so they know what my car looks like,” Makayla adds in the caption.

@green.eyed.blondiee Woop woop security walked me to my car and they followed from a distance and watched me drive away so they know what my car looks like ♬ original sound – M

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the TikToker’s situation.

“Pro tip: you can call 911 and tell them that you don’t feel safe and a cop will come and just sit with you. I don’t know for how long though,” wrote a user.

“This is why people should not close alone,” added another. “I hope you’re safe.”

“When I worked retail, we always had 3 ppl closing. and this was for 3 different companies I worked for. you should never be alone at work,” declared a third.

Makayla later posted several follow-up videos explaining what happened and why she decided to record and post the video.

In these follow-ups, she says that she made the video after she had already called security. Additionally, she says that the men attempted to follow her to her car, even while she was accompanied by security, which she says confirms at least some of her suspicions about their behavior.

She also responded to a comment in which someone claimed she was “villainizing” the men.

“I feel like comments like this are just why women and people, in general, are so, like—they doubt themselves a lot in these situations, because … people like this are telling me that I’m just overthinking and villainizing people,” she details. “But I wasn’t. I wasn’t at all. They literally, like—it was confirmed when they tried to follow me to my car.”

Makayla also says she would have a friend join her at work for the near future so that she would not be working alone.

Commenters largely agreed with the views shared in her video.

“You do not have to explain this, woman know what you are talking about, glad you are safe,” said a commenter.

“Honestly it doesn’t even matter?? You felt scared and uncomfortable and that’s super super valid. Glad you’re safe!!” exclaimed another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Makayla via Instagram direct message.