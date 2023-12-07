‘How you going to go on break when you’re the only person?’: Subway customer goes to back of store, interrupts lone worker on their ‘break’

Most people would say employees deserve to have a lunch break. In some states, it is required. However, it is generally accepted that taking a lunch break requires a business to have multiple employees on the clock at a given time.

These days, it is not unheard of for an establishment to only have one person working at a time. Some have even asked customers to keep an eye on things so they could take a bathroom break.

Sandwich chain Subway has reportedly joined the ranks of such businesses. In one adventurous moment, a Subway customer, Sametria LaShada (@sametria_lashada) walked through their local restaurant to the back, after she found the front counter unmanned. When she walks through to the back, she finds him with his AirPods in, taking a break.

“Break?” LaShada asks the store employee in a video that has drawn nearly half a million views. “How you going to go on break when you’re the only person? You’re supposed to lock the front door.”

As the employee and the poster walk back to the front of the store, he tells her that he did not hear them walk in because of his earphones.

The Daily Dot has reached out to LaShada via TikTok direct message as well as to Subway via email regarding the video.

Some viewers commented on the video that the poster should have taken advantage of the unsupervised sandwich counter and made what she wanted.

“You should have just made it yourself and took it he would have never knew,” one commenter wrote.

“I would of been done made me one and grabbed a Dr Pepper too,” another said. “Like I got u boy finish ur smoke break.”

“I would have made me a few sandwiches!” a further user noted. “This was an opportunity you let pass by!”

Others wrote that they would have simply left, describing the poster’s decision to go all the way to the back as doing too much. She clarified in replies to some commenters that she just wanted to make sure whoever was working that night—or supposed to be—was OK.

“Nah going behind the counter is crazy just go somewhere else,” one commented.

“Y’all done walked back there tryna investigate and i’m back there in the motion of creating an entirely different type of store in my head,” another viewer said.

“Not y’all went back and found him,” a further commenter wrote.