Viewers divided over WFH jobs after worker says she needs 'safe' space to be productive

A woman has shared a video expressing her love for working from home, crediting it for improving her mental health and productivity. However, some commenters beg to differ.

In the video, TikTok user Taryn Lamb (@therealtarnanlamb) says that she has only had a “fully remote job for like three days” but claims that she is already enjoying the benefits of being in her “safe space” at home.

“If you get nervous or stressed out at work, or you mess up or whatever, like, this is your safe space. Like, they can’t get me here. You know what I mean? They can’t get me like, I’m safe,” she says in the video.

Taryn also mentions that she has “crippling ADHD” and that working from home allows her to avoid the noises and distractions that bothered her in the office, adding, “Here, I just feel like I can like get in the zone, I can focus, I can walk to my own damn toilet whenever I want.”

The TikToker admits that she might miss out on socializing with her co-workers before stating that she’s more than happy with the trade-off. “I don’t think I would trade [work from home] for the world,” she claims.

The video, which was posted on Nov. 30 and currently has over 278,000 viewers, sparked a debate among viewers who had different opinions on working from home and its impact on mental health.

Some commenters agreed with Lamb, with one saying, “The mental health be mental healthing with a remote job – I WILL NEVER GO BACK.”

“3 years here and loveeeee it . my walks give me peace , going to the bathroom , cooking an actual lunch , play with my dog,” wrote a second commenter.

However, many users shared that working from home made them feel more isolated and anxious over time.

“Ok I love it but also I feel like my brain kind of rots away without in person human interaction like I’m STRUGGLIN,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s how I felt the first year of WFH and now i’m constantly trying to get out/work from anywhere else,” a second noted.

“I became more introverted and anxious. Hybrid is best,” a third commenter remarked.

“I’ve been remote for 4 years but at this point I’m just done, every single day looks the same and can’t concentrate anymore,” a fourth added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taryn Lamb via TikTok direct messages for comment.