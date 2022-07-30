‘POV you’ve been working remote 8 hours straight’: TikToker shares the relatable feeling of working remotely at your desk for the entire day

A video of a man sharing his perspective on working remotely for eight hours straight went viral on TikTok.

The video only featured user Aman Kalsi’s (@aman__kalsi) computer screen. It shifts to him giving a thumbs up and then knocking down his Xbox controller. A whimper can be heard as he zooms in on the carpet. The overlay text reads,“POV: you’ve been working remotely for 8 hours straight.” In the caption, he wrote “laptop not the only thing shutting down,” coupled with hashtags about working as a software engineer.

The video has been viewed over 207,000 times since it was posted on July 10. The TikTok resonated with viewers as they shared their experiences working from home.

“That teams or outlook notification is like PTSD now,” one user shared.

“Anyone else get violently dizzy after working on the computer all day?” a second asked.

“Slack notification is my trigger,” a third said.

Others commented on their preference for working remotely as opposed to in-person.

“Still better than being in office all day listening to how Sue from HR broke her coffee machine last night,” one user stated.

“Still beats being in the office all day,” a second agreed.

“I love working from home, no being stuck in traffic, more peace and quiet in my work environment, better coffee,” another commented.

Remote work has become common within the last couple of years. Ever since the pandemic, many people switched from working in the office to working remotely. According to Forbes, 97% of employees don’t want to return to the office full-time while 61% of workers prefer working fully remote. Additionally, 74% of professionals believe remote work will become the new normal. This has led companies to offer fully remote work or adopt a hybrid model, half of the time coming to the office and the other working remotely.

This has spiraled into companies overworking their remote and hybrid employees. According to Quantum Workplace, 17% of hybrid employees work 50 hours a week followed by 11% of employees who work remotely. However, only 8% of their on-site counterparts work 50 hours a week. Feelings of being overwhelmed and burnt out have become prevalent among these workers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aman for comment via TikTok comment and email.

