‘Where you work because these back-to-back calls aren’t a joke?’: TTEC.com customer service WFH employee says she hasn’t had a call in 4 hours—she still hates it

A TTEC.com customer service representative has mixed feelings about her job, despite being able to work from home.

In a viral video posted to TikTok on Saturday, user Ehmehly (@ehmehlyxx) said her shift began at 10am and she shows that it’s almost 2pm.

“I’ve had zero calls today. And I’m on the ready aux, and no calls,” she said in the video, which has been viewed 190,500 times.

TTEC.com offers customer support infrastructure to its client companies. Other work-from-home employees shared their similar frustrations with slow calls.

“I be complaining when I gotta clock in but ask myself what am I complaining for when I don’t even get 10 calls in a day lol,” one user wrote.

“I feel, I get 1-2 calls per hour if that on a normal day, probably 4 per hour on a busy day. But I’m constantly on edge due to the anticipation of the next one,” user Kylie (@kowaiky) said.

Many users flooded Ehmehly’s comments with questions about where she worked and if they were hiring.

In a response video to one of those comments, Ehmehly said the company is “always hiring,” even outside of the U.S. She also revealed that she plans to put in a two-week notice after just two months of working for TTEC.com.

“I feel so bad—not really—because this is such an easy job, and I hate it,” she said in the response video. “I’m so excited to leave this job because it’s not for me.”

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a work-from-home culture that has worked for some more than others. Recently, TikToker @marrhe_peezy posted a video captioned “free money shiaaattt” after taking only four calls on an overnight shift.

TikToker Cali (@calirowe) wondered if she was “toxic” for having four different work-from-home jobs at once in another viral video posted Nov. 11.

Ehmehly, however, said she “cannot sit and do nothing all day.” She said if her company had different rules about what employees could do in between calls, then it would be different. We’ve reached out to TTEC.com.

“Now if you told me that I could lay down in bed and wait until I got a call, technically I could do that,” she said in the video. “I have to sit in this chair in front of a computer all day, and I can’t use wireless headphones. This job is not for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ehmehly via TikTok comment.