‘Free money’: Work-from-home worker only gets 4 calls throughout the night

Many social media users brag about how little work they do while on the job. Some folks have been caught getting their nails done when they’re supposed to be working remotely, and others have even lost their jobs while joking about engaging in non-work related tasks while on the clock.

Now, TikTok user @marrhe_peezy is going viral for stating that she only had to answer four calls during an overnight shift for her work-from-home position.

In the video, the TikToker is wearing a fleece-lined hooded robe while munching on a snack. She writes in a text overlay: “You tweaking if you got a WFH job overnight & only get 4 calls throughout the whole night.”

Several commenters who saw the TikToker’s post expressed that they also wanted work-from-home positions. They were baffled at how many videos they’d seen of people discussing their remote jobs.

“Howww do you guys be getting these jobs,” one viewer asked. “Do anybody got any links to weekend wfh jobs?” another questioned.

Some said that one of the benefits of working the overnight shift is a general lack of work duties, which allows them to engage in leisure activities while getting paid.

“I don’t even get no calls, me and my manager are watching a show together now,” one commenter shared.

However, others said their call center work-from-home jobs don’t leave much room for downtime.

“Well where you work at girl my callls be back to back,” a viewer wrote.

Several viewers also mentioned that, as new or expectant mothers, they have been searching for remote work for the practicality that working from home provides.

“Howwwww I’m about to have a baby and I’ve been looking EVERYWHERE for one,” one user stated.

“No bc since I been pregnant I’ve been searching I can’t find one !!!!!” another remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @marrhe_peezy via TikTok comment for further information.