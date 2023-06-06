‘That’s why u keep 2-3 jobs’: Wingstop worker calls out job for continuing to hire but not giving workers enough hours

A Wingstop employee wondered why her employer continues to hire despite refusing to give its existing workers more hours.

The video, posted by user @i_love_jamaicanboys, earned more than 105,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon. In it, they used the “nathanyards” sound making the rounds on TikTok and lip-sync the phrase, “Bruh, swear to God I’m so m*therfucking heated right now. I can’t stand for somebody to talk sh*t.”

The on-screen caption shed a bit more light on why the Wingstop employee used the sound. “When my job keeps saying ‘we hiring’ but they don’t even give anybody enough hours,” @i_love_jamaicanboys wrote via text overlay.

In the comments, at least one viewer gave the Wingstop employee advice on how to earn more money.

“That’s why u keep 2-3 jobs cause they playing wit our money,” they said.

Mostly, though, @i_love_jamaicanboys’ video prompted a number of fellow Wingstop employees to share their own experiences working for the chain.

“I worked at wingstop they wouldn’t stop giving me hours,” one commenter wrote. “I was working 37 hours a week pay check was good tho.”

That comment grabbed the attention of @i_love_jamaicanboys, who responded: “And where dis at? Cuz my wingstop hit yo ass wit 15hours a week and call it a day.”

But several other Wingstop workers said that they, too, haven’t been getting enough hours.

“Yesss i work at wingstop too and i only work the weekends,” one employee said.

“Bro, literally that’s what I am freaking saying,” another lamented. “And not only that but they not even paying well at all whatsoever.”

“I work at Wingstop, they ahh always hiring and don’t even pay enough,” a third person wrote. This comment led the creator to respond: “Literally only the food keeping me rn.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @i_love_jamaicanboys via TikTok comment and Wingstop by email.