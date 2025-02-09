‘I just spent almost $100’: Man orders Wingstop. Then he confronts the manager after looking at what’s inside his bag

Getting Wingstop often means taking a gamble on the quality of your food, but one customer recently had to return his order and confront a manager over the absurd amount of grease on his wings and fries.

Featured Video

TikToker @unseenvideoz2 shared the video on Jan. 31. As of this writing, it has received 1.7 million views.

The video starts with the customer walking into the restaurant and asking a Wingstop employee, “Who prepared this food for me?”

The customer then asks to speak to a manager.

Advertisement

He explains, “I just spent almost $100, man. These fries is greasy. The bag is full of grease. … Look at all this grease.”

The man then starts to remove the boxes of wings and fries from the paper take-out bag. He then shows the inside of the paper bag and later holds it up for the camera to show the bottom completely soaked by the grease.

At one point, a woman’s voice, presumably the manager, claims that the food looks like it does because the customer requested the wings “extra wet.” However, he does not back down and insists that it’s not excess sauce that has dripped out.

“This is not extra wet,” he says, holding a french fry. “This is grease. These fries should not look like that.”

Advertisement

The manager then offers the most absurd explanation of all.

“The fries look like that because the potatoes aren’t organic,” she claims. She also mentions something about pesticides.

Again, the customer refuses to back down.

“Nah, give me my money back,” he says.

Advertisement

Even Wingstop regulars were shocked

Viewers were surprised at the quality of the food at Wingstop.

“Wingstop always sounds good until you get your food and it never hits how you thought it would,” said one person.

“I eat wing stop and it does sometimes be greasy but that’s A LOT. Your reaction was valid,” a second said.

Advertisement

“Nah that grease at the bottom of the bag is crazy,” another agreed.

@unseenvideoz2 Wings full of grease fries full of grease. I would never go back to this Wingstop. I could get sick from eating from this disgusting place. ♬ original sound – unseenvideoz

Several viewers also called out the worker’s egregious excuse for the grease.

“The fact that she said it’s extra sauce,” laughed one viewer.

Advertisement

Another responded, “And then she said it’s pesticide as if that’s any better??”

“‘The fries look like that because the potatoes aren’t organic.’ Right there was when I knew they were on some BS!” someone else said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Wingstop via an online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.