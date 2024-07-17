‘They’re putting it behind the counter’: Ex-Marshalls worker shares why you can never find certain items

TikToker Danieli (@latinapiscesasf) posted a TikTok claiming that Hello Kitty enthusiasts and creators monopolize Hello Kitty merch at a Marshalls location. And she accused the workers of helping them out.

In her video, she argues these creators and enthusiasts, “come every single day and push people out of the way to make sure they grab [all Hello Kitty items].” She suggests they have “connects with the employees to get all the stuff.” She says this is happening at the Marshalls in Redlands, California.

TikToker Mama Chismosaa (@mamachismosaa), who says she’s a former employee at the Redlands Marshalls, responded to Danieli’s video in a stitch. In her response video, Mama Chismosaa immediately recognizes a woman in Danieli’s video.

“When I tell you that this lady would be there early in the morning, I mean, early, She was there. She does not leave Marshalls,” she says. She says this woman and a friend of the woman would take turns browsing the aisles for Hello Kitty items. “If there’s no Hello Kitty, it’s because this lady right here has it in her cart. I kid you not,” she says.

She continues, “If you haven’t been to the Marshalls in Redlands. You’ll see her first thing there. The reason why she’s sitting there is because the employees are still stocking stuff so she’s waiting for all the employees to take the things out and put them on the shelf.”

Mama Chismosaa validates Danieli’s suspicion that these customers are working with employees. “These employees help her, or they’ll tell her like, ‘Hey, this is out,’” she alleges.

The location’s reviews

In a follow-up video, she reads reviews on Marshalls in Redlands further supporting this theory. “The employees actively help her by hiding Hello Kitty merchandise and keeping it away from the other customers so that she can buy everything to resell,” she reads of one review.

The Daily Dot can confirm that there are such reviews. In another review posted eight months ago, a shopper wrote: “If you’re looking for Hello Kitty stuff or anything in high demand do not go to this location. There’s a lady that sits by the shoe department right by the entrance and she’s there literally every single day. She’s a reseller and employees give her first dibs.”

“There is a lady here all day every day with her minion that sits there Infront of the stock room and is given stuff from the back by staff. She yells at other patrons like we are not entitled to shop here,” another review from 11 months ago reads.

Mama Chismosaa says that the employees aren’t only saving Hello Kitty for certain customers but also for themselves. “You barely see Hello Kitty because the employees are hiding it. …They’re putting it behind the counter under their name,” she says.

There is a lucrative market for Hello Kitty items

This phenomenon of crazed Hello Kitty shoppers isn’t limited to just the Redwoods Marshalls. Shoppers have gone to Reddit to report on Hello Kitty shoppers at their local Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.

The Daily Dot has also extensively previously reported on this phenomenon. Shoppers have previously accused workers of taking Hello Kitty merch for themselves to resell. And T.J. Maxx workers have even fessed up to putting Hello Kitty items on hold for themselves.

Mama Chismosaa’s viral video has 1.1 million views and thousands of comments. Viewers shared similar experiences working and shopping at the Redwoods Marshalls.

“Girl I used to work there too, and yes they do this,” one commented. Another added, “Ohh that makes sense I always go to Marshall’s and TJ Maxx in Redlands and never find anything.”

Others shared experiences with the Hello Kitty enthusiast Mama Chismosaa recognized.

“I always thought she was an employee because I would see her every single time I went there,” one viewer shared.

Another viewer agreed, “100%! I tried last year to get my little girl a Halloween Hello Kitty tumbler and she was sat in the morning. Went back in the evening she was sat and her cart was full. Employees came to tell her too.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mama Chismosaa via TikTok and to Marshalls via email.

