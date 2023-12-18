‘Sounds like they want for themselves’: Marshall’s shopper says workers blocked her from purchasing items

Hello Kitty items have become hot commodities at stores like HomeGoods and TJ Maxx. Numerous customers have shared stories about struggling to find Hello Kitty items, while others have alleged that workers are hiding Hello Kitty items so that they can resell them themselves.

Given this scarcity, TikTok user and Hello Kitty collector Bionca (@slaybeautybybionca) was ecstatic to discover three Hello Kitty blankets at a local Marshalls. Bionca said she planned to give a blanket to both her daughter and granddaughter, then keep one for herself.

However, upon trying to buy the blankets, she was told that she could not. In a follow-up video, Bionca filmed her interaction with employees at the store, who told her that she is limited to just one blanket.

Bionca countered that she has seen others buy more than one blanket, and that, in her experience, this has not previously been a policy of the store. In the caption of the video, which was viewed 656,000 times, she offered more details about her side of the story.

According to the caption, Bionca said two employees accused her of taking the blankets out of the stockroom, which she denied.

“[The employees] said the policy is that you could only have one but you took them out…we didn’t even put them on the floor yet,” Bionca wrote, recounting what the employees allegedly said to her.

Bionca said she decided to try to purchase the blankets anyway, at which point she was told that the policy was that each person could only buy one blanket.

“I said when did this policy start because just a week ago when I came in and you guys had 16 of the Valentine’s Day [blankets] you guys let one person [buy them all] and didn’t say anything,” she recalled in the caption. “[And] the same woman who is at the front, telling me right now to my face that I cannot have these was the same woman that let her buy those.”

Bionca then reiterated—both in the video and caption—that she understands there is a large resale market for such items. However, she noted that she is simply a collector and is not purchasing these blankets for the purpose of resale.

In the comments section, users speculated that there may be another factor at play.

“I never saw a hello kitty blanket. But I read that the workers hid them till they can buy them,” said a commenter.

“The worker said I sold you a blanket I put aside for myself.. sounds like they want for themselves. customers first!” alleged another.

“They literally would not bring out a hello kitty vanity for me to buy out the back. that an employee accidentally told me they had 2! I don’t get it,” claimed a third.

That said, some users stated that this policy was not unheard of.

“I work at a Marshall’s and my manager told me to limit the amount because of resellers,” shared a commenter.

“Unfortunately, our district mangers tell us there’s a limit to a certain item due to resellers,” stated a second. “I wish customers were to understand that.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both Marshalls and Bionca via email.