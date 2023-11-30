‘I KNEW YALL HID THE HELLO KITTY STUFF’: TJ Maxx workers admit to hiding the viral items for themselves

Workers are partaking in new labor trend on TikTok to share secrets, pet peeves, common tasks, and hacks surrounding their jobs. Two TJ Maxx workers who joined in on this trend let it slip that, yes—just as TJX Companies customers suspected—they do hide viral items for themselves.

Shoppers of stores like HomeGoods, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx have accused store employees of hiding coveted items so that they can take them home. A shopper said they saw a worker walking around the store with a shopping cart that had the Hello Kitty Halloween blankets in it. Hello Kitty products, especially the Halloween blankets, are highly sought-after items and usually resell at a steep price. That same worker claimed they caught workers reselling the goods online.

Viewers largely sided with the workers at these stores, claiming that one of the perks of the job should be getting first dibs on inventory.

Now two TJ Maxx workers, TikTok user Norah (@n2003orah) and one of her co-workers, came out to confirm that they hide items and are unashamed about it. “We work at TJ Maxx. Of course, we’re going to put Hello Kitty stuff on hold for ourselves,” Norah whispers while holding a Hello Kitty item.

Viewers felt validated that their suspicions were confirmed and begged the workers to “leave some of the Hello Kitty stuff for us plzzz.”

“PLEASE I LITERALLY CANT FIND ANYTHING HELLO KITTY AND IVE BEEN TO ALL THE TJ MAXXES IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD,” a second pleaded.

“I KNEW YALL HID THE HELLO KITTY STUFF,” a third remarked.

In their video, Norah and her co-worker also joke about how it’s expected that they, as TJ Maxx workers, will “complain about doing the bare minimum,” “shop during our break,” and “ask if you wanna save 10% off opening a TJX card.”

“Of course, we’re going to eat the weird foods,” Norah’s co-worker says while holding Orchard Valley Chocolate Raisin Nuts that were found in the store.

There’s also been a ton of discourse surrounding the food found at TJX Companies stores. Shoppers are genuinely divided over whether the food is safe to eat. Some customers avoid the food altogether, while others dare to do their grocery shopping at these stores.

Norah added in the caption of her video, which garnered over 150,000 times, that she loves working at TJ Maxx.

