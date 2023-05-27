‘Cause now ima say u gotta come inside’: Wendy’s worker calls out DoorDash drivers who drive past the speaker and straight to the window

A woman working fast-food drive-thru at Wendy’s shared her view about DoorDash drivers who drive straight to the window rather than stopping

The video, put up by creator Big Body Shanti, did more than 63,600 views since going up on the platform on May 16. Based on her uniform and other content on her site—including Biggie Bag content—it’s easy to infer she works at a Wendy’s.

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: When DoorDash drivers drive past the speaker straight to window.”

She appears to be lipsyncing with sound from someone identified as Von, saying, “I’m gonna touch on this when I say this … when I said, you’re not special, I meant that.”

The accompanying caption, to help drive the point home, says, “like how you gonna come straight to the window and put your phone in my face??”

Commenters had opinions.

“Cause now ima say u gotta come inside,” said one, endorsing the creator’s view.

“That’s when i hit them with the ‘unfortunately we aren’t allowed to hand this out through drive thru,'” said another.

One reported, “We had someone drive around the line and cut someone off at the window to pick up their order.”

And, as someone else shed light on, the gambit doesn’t always work. “Half the time the order isn’t even ready and the driver gets mad at me.”

Another person seemingly familiar with the scenario noted, “I would just stare at them through the closed window and start making a circle with my finger.”

One, understanding the inherent risks of what the creator described, contributed, “Honestly I always go inside I’m not finna waste my time takin the risk.”

