“They bought them all”: Starbucks customers who waited in line accuse workers of hoarding teddy bear cups

Starbucks fans hoping to score this year’s viral Teddy Bear cup are calling foul after claiming that employees bought up nearly all the limited-edition merchandise before stores opened.

Are Starbucks workers buying up Teddy Bear cups?

The glass “Bearista” cup for cold beverages launched on Nov. 6 as part of Starbucks‘ annual holiday collection. The cups cost $29.95 each.

In anticipation of the launch, customers line up outside of Starbucks locations to try to get the limited-edition cups. However, many shoppers say they were frustrated with the experience in several viral TikToks posted this morning.

One TikToker, who runs the Trisha Paytas fanpage @trishainsider, lines up outside of a Kroger grocery store with a Starbucks inside. They show several other customers lined up outside around 2 a.m. prior to the store’s 6 a.m. opening.

When the doors open, they rush to the Starbucks to grab the teddy bear cup. However, as they turn the corner, they see Kroger and Starbucks workers buying the cups that were supposed to be reserved for customers. In the end, the TikToker did not get a teddy bear cup. The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker for further comment.

Another TikToker says he woke up early to try to get a teddy bear cup for his fiancée. When he arrived at the location, there were only two cups: one purchased by a worker and one reserved by a worker for their friend.

He expresses his disappointment and heads back home to get some more sleep. “These Starbucks people are crazy,” he laments.

At some Starbucks locations, some customers become violent as they try to fight for a cup. A viral TikTok shows several men tussling over a teddy bear cup.

What do Starbucks customers think?

In the comments of the viral TikToks, customers question why Starbucks workers were allowed to buy all of the cups, with none reserved for shoppers.

“They shouldn’t allow the employees to purchase them. It really defeats the purpose,” one laments.

“This happened to us, too. Like, what was the point of the release if there was no chance? I was in the front of the line at opening, and not one bear was there,” another says.

“Absolutely done with Starbucks, I can’t believe that they did this!” a third says.

However, others defended the workers who purchased the cups.

“Y’all, instead of getting mad at the baristas for buying them, get mad at Starbucks. We have just as much right to buy them as you. Starbucks knew these cups were in high demand and still decided only to give each store 1-8. No hate to the creator of this vid,” a commenter writes.

“Why is everyone mad abt perks they work there, let them have it, it’s called perks and benefits if u don’t like it, go work there,” another remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks for further comment.

