“Unbelievable”: Miss Universe winner, other contestants walk out after exec’s “beyond disrespectful” comments to Miss Mexico

The reigning Miss Universe didn’t stick around for drama at a key pre-event in Bangkok. Victoria Theilvig, winner of the 2024 crown, walked away from a sashing ceremony with many other Miss Universe delegates.

This took place after a heated clash between a top pageant executive and Miss Mexico. The tense moment happened at the official hotel, where contestants gathered for sponsor duties and media appearances.

According to live footage, Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Miss Universe Organization’s vice-president for Asia and Oceania, reprimanded Mexico’s Fátima Bosch for missing a sponsor shoot.

He told her and the rest of the room that contestants must take part in all promotional tasks and claimed Miss Mexico “doesn’t do anything she doesn’t like.” He then instructed Bosch to stand and “explain herself.”

Bosch appeared uncomfortable and said she disliked being called out publicly. She defended “using my voice,” only to be called “a dummy” in response.

Security was asked to escort her out, but once she headed toward the exit, many contestants stood and followed. The livestream caught Itsaragrisil shouting, “Stop, stop,” and ordering the women to “Sit down,” though the walkout continued.

“Beyond disrespectful,” says Miss Universe 2024

Outside the room, Theilvig said the moment wasn’t simply about attendance rules. “This is about women’s rights,” she told a reporter.”

“We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled,” she added. “To trash another girl—it’s beyond disrespectful, and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.”

Later, she reposted a photo with Bosch alongside a message praising self-advocacy on her Instagram Story. She wrote that speaking up “is one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength you can show” and stressed that “Enough is enough, and our voices will be heard loud and clear!”

Theilvig’s stance drew widespread online support.

Meanwhile, fans on TikTok criticized Itsaragrisil’s leadership in the comments on a video of his apology for his statements, seemingly crying.

One commenter said he addressed contestants “like he is addressing morning assembly at a school.” Another wrote, “Calling contestants names, ordering them to ‘sit’ or ‘stand,’ like they are his puppies,” while another TikToker said, “He’s acting like he is the victim, what a narcissist.”

Miss Mexico says the “world needs to see” the walkout

Bosch told Thai media she appreciated the host country but objected to the director’s behavior. “I truly love this island, I respect all of you, you’re amazing people, but what your director did is not respectful. He called me dumb […] I don’t try to mess with anyone, I just try to be kind and do my best, and he just [told me] to shut up,” she said.

She added, “I think the world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and no one can shut out our voice […] no one will do that to me.”

Afterward, Itsaragrisil addressed viewers in a separate live video. He said many delegates skipped sponsor filming, and he expected cooperation because he “pays for everything.”

He noted difficulty with some contestants and said he wouldn’t force content creation moving forward.

The Miss Universe Organisation later released a statement saying events would proceed and pledged to “deliver an exceptional celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion.”

Today, Theilvig posted another supportive message to her Instagram Story, saying, “As I walk the stage, I carry the crown for all of us. We support each other. We support women. That’s the real jewel of the Miss Universe crown.”

