“Grown men acting like idiots!”: Bathroom line at a Texas Bass Pro Shop causes full-on brawl

A grand opening weekend at a new Bass Pro Shops location in Odessa, Texas, turned chaotic after a bathroom argument erupted into a full-blown brawl.

Featured Video

Shoppers recorded multiple men throwing punches near the bathrooms, with some tumbling across the store floor as stunned customers shouted at them to stop.

Witnesses said the fight started around 3 pm on Saturday as two men stood in line for the restroom. One man waited with his wife and child and grew irritated over how long someone spent inside.

Advertisement

According to a police report, he confronted the man when he emerged, and they stepped outside to argue before returning and letting tempers snap.

What caused the Texas Bass Pro Shops brawl?

Footage posted to X showed multiple pairs of men throwing sloppy punches while startled customers backed away. In the clip, two clusters of men tussled, rolling across the Bass Pro Shops floor and knocking things over. Meanwhile, a man in a Texas Longhorns jersey appeared and threw hits at one of the brawlers, shoving him down. Workers and customers eventually intervened and pulled everyone apart, ending the brief chaos.

Advertisement

Additionally, one woman in the crowd sounded furious as she yelled over the noise. She shouted, “Grown-a** men acting like idiots!” while the fighters separated. She also snapped, “And you wonder why our schools are falling apart! It’s their fault! Look at the example that you’re setting!”

Police later confirmed no one pressed charges. However, officers issued criminal trespass warnings to the men who instigated the confrontation and barred them from the store, according to reports. The men reported minor injuries but declined hospital treatment.

Who the heck fights at a Bass Pro Shop?



Come on Odessa 🫣 pic.twitter.com/yNM63QQ390 — Facts About Texas (@FactsAboutTexas) November 2, 2025

Reactions to the fight video

Online reactions piled up quickly as the clip traveled across social media. One X user, @MAGAtKiller5353, wrote, “Well, that is the mentality of their clientele.. What’s amazing to me is they didn’t open fire on each other, after all it is texas..”

Advertisement

Another person joked, “How much is the admission to these events and when and where is the next one?”

How much is the admission to these events and when and where is the next one? — Kell Gabruhl (AKA: Gabe) (@KGabruhl) November 5, 2025

Likewise, others mocked the fighters’ technique. @Brody7025527778 posted, “The fact that not one person in this ‘brawl’ has ever thrown a punch in [their] life lmao.”

@jlocolorado49 added, “Hilarious…they do not know what a real fight is. Flying punches, kicks hahaha. Little boys in the school yard do it better.” And @BeeBee_ABC pointed out the absurd source of the clash. “Grown men can’t even wait patiently on the bathroom line. Thankfully they are not women because the women’s bathroom line is always long.”

Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.