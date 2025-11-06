“You’re UNDERCHARGING”: Mom sends husband a $175k “birth invoice,” and the response is unanimous

RN and mom of four, Vanessa Taylor, had social media in stitches when she billed her husband for her labor involved with the birth of their new baby.

Taylor shared the tongue-in-cheek invoice billed to her husband in an Instagram reel on Oct. 18, 2025.

The itemized list of maternal expenses incurred included: incubation and housing for $72,000, pain and suffering priced at $20,000, 30 nights of interrupted postpartum sleep for $500 a night, and more.

Taylor’s grand total added up to $175,000—and that’s on top of the fees her husband is still trying to pay down after the births of their first three children.

Moms reacting to the reel on Instagram loved the specificity of Taylor’s line items that toed the line between hospital bill and concierge service tab. But overwhelmingly, moms in the comments replied that the bill’s not nearly high enough.

“And you gave him the friends and family rate. How generous! 😂”

“So, here’s everything I charge my husband for the birth of our fourth child…”

Taylor’s reel racked up over 135,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments. The new mom kicked off her list with a monthly fee of $8,000 for “incubation and housing,” adding, “so that includes a fully furnished room with 24-7 temperature control,” for nine months.

“Then we have doctor’s appointments and administrative fees, so this includes labs, ultrasounds, waiting room time, commuting back and forth, co-pays, that’s priced at $5,000.”

Taylor goes on to list, “pain and suffering, both physical and emotional, so this includes stuff like morning sickness, heartburn, swelling, food aversions, and unsolicited advice from strangers, that’s priced at $20,000.” The invoice went on and on—and as it should.

It included “convenience and handling fees,” a “delivery fee, which includes pushing, sweating, and minor trauma.” The bill had an emotional labor surcharge for “managing everyone else’s feelings while I was in pain” priced at $2,000.

Taylor admitted the nipple pain involved with breastfeeding is priceless and listed the fee for “liquid gold” at a flat rate of “$40,000 for up to 12 months of service.”

“So that brings us to a subtotal of $175,000,” she concluded. Taylor mentioned that her husband is still paying off charges from four previous births in five years, so, “…he’s going to be forever indebted to me.”

Moms of Instagram told her to raise her prices

Taylor said she based the prices on actual surrogacy and postpartum care costs, but still, moms in the comments told her she’s undervaluing her services.

“Yesss ma’am! I do think you are undercharging but I get it!”

“You’re UNDERCHARGING, know your worth.”

“You’re nice, pain and suffering, I’d put that at 500k 😭😭😭.”

Vanessa Taylor did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

