“They call it a ‘get a life warning’”: Gamer says Battlefield 6 told her to “TAKE A SHOWER” after marathon gaming session

A Battlefield gamer on X claimed she received an unexpected on-screen warning after grinding matches for an entire day.

The post quickly caught attention across gaming circles. @MegSarahX wrote, “So this happened 🤣” and shared a screenshot that allegedly appeared inside Battlefield 6.

The message told her to stop playing because she had been playing for 16 hours nonstop.

It said, “TAKE A SHOWER. You have been playing for 16 hours straight we cannot allow you to continue onto Battlefield 6 servers. We have restricted your account for a few hours please take a break. We have an obligation to keep our players and community safe. This ban is only temporary please try again soon. Scan QR code to learn more or get additional assistance.”

Although some players joked about endurance gaming, others reacted with confusion or skepticism. Many wondered if EA would ever send a message like that. Meanwhile, a few users called it the funniest anti-grind notification they had seen.

Gamers debate the authenticity of the Battlefield 6 “take a shower” message

Soon, the post sparked a wave of replies. @Bruce_Cares quote-retweeted the post and said, “This is a good thing and I’m glad it exists.”

Still, many commenters doubted the image. They pointed out the awkward phrasing and the shower comment as signs that it was a photoshopped image. Additionally, some brought up EA’s more formal tone in official warnings.

Even if the screenshot was just a joke, it entertained plenty of gamers. The image was also shared in the r/videogames subreddit. One user, u/Meadi9, joked, “They call it a get a life warning.”

Yet others worried the QR code might hide something malicious. People on Reddit warned others to avoid scanning it, just in case. u/BryanTheGodGamer wrote, “Clearly fake, the bottom message looks kinda believable but the top ‘take a shower’ nah man there is no way they would say that.”

Another Redditor, u/QTGavira, added that older games might have joked like this. “This couldve been believable like 10+ years ago, but games are so injected with PR speak nowadays that ‘take a shower’ would never make it to the live game.”

Grammar police entered the chat

Furthermore, some focused on the text itself. Redditor u/Syilv listed errors such as punctuation gaps and strange wording. They pointed out missing punctuation, strange phrasing, and even incorrect server terminology as signs of it being a manipulated photo.

As they put it, “There’s an extra space before ‘You.’ There’s no punctuation after ‘straight.’ There’s no capitalization of ‘We.’ … you don’t continue ‘onto’ a server, as if you’re climbing onto it, you would sign into a server.” They added that the message lacked commas in several places and concluded, “It’s riddled with grammatical errors that make it painful to read.”

