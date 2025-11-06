“End of an era”: Whitney Port—who got her start there on “The Hills—mourns Teen Vogue’s closure

Teen Vogue will be absorbed by Vogue.com, prompting layoffs across its staff. One of its most famous former interns, Whitney Port, is reflecting on what the magazine meant to her career.

Whitney Port on her Teen Vogue history

In a video with 126,000 views, the fashion designer and The Hills star walks down the street as she addresses the news that Teen Vogue will shut down.

“It just broke my heart. That is where I got my start,” she says.

In 2006, Port became a cast member of The Hills, a reality show which followed the early careers of her and castmates Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, and Heidi Montag. During filming, Port worked as an intern at Teen Vogue.

Following her internship, she later starred in a spin-off of The Hills, The City, as she moved to New York to continue her fashion career.

On TikTok, she shared her thoughts about the magazine’s folding.

“I just wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Teen Vogue,” she says. “It was my first foray into the fashion industry. I thought I was the coolest girl ever.”

She lovingly says that Teen Vogue set the “foundation” for her “entire career.”

Port recounts her favorite memories from her time at Teen Vogue, such as running the door at Young Hollywood parties and massaging Joy Bryant’s feet during a cover shoot.

“We hope that Teen Vogue lives on online in the way that its legacy deserves,” she says.

How did viewers react to her TikTok?

In the comments, fans of The Hills grieve the end of Teen Vogue’s publication.

“As a girly from a rural town, Teen Vogue and all those OG magazines were my everything! watching you on The Hills and the City too. End of an era,” one writes.

“You and LC at Teen Vogue inspired me to go into fashion & move to NYC…so sad to see it go,” another says.

“My monthly Teen Vogue deliveries were SO exciting. I’m so sad, and season 1 of You and LC in the office with your starbs was so iconic, ugh, very sad about this,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Port via email for further comment.

