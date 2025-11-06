“A loyal fan”: Dallas Cowboys fan spreads deceased cousin’s ashes on turf outside AT&T Stadium

A man wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey made waves on social media after a video of him seemingly pouring ashes into the end zone of a football field was posted online.

He is seen kneeling on the turf and pouring ashes from a zip-lock bag onto the synthetic grass. Then, he rubs the ashes into the surface, clearly emotional.

As the clip circulated, viewers pointed out that the moment didn’t actually seem to take place on the field inside AT&T Stadium. Instead, the man appears to be on a public outdoor practice-style turf near the Cowboys’ retail district. The mix-up set off a wave of reactions online, ranging from empathy to affectionate teasing, as people weighed in on the gesture.

The Dallas Cowboys ash-spreading moment

The short video has gathered over 5 million views since it was posted to X by the @TSBBoxing account on Nov. 4, 2025.

It showed the fan kneeling, lifting the bag toward the sky, and then pouring what he claimed were his cousin’s remains.

As he wiped the ashes into the ground, onlookers seemed unsure how to react. Some appeared moved; others simply filmed. Meanwhile, the Cowboys had lost to the Cardinals the same night the post went up.

Cowboys fan pours deceased cousin’s ashes on AT&T Stadium field. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xiXlIlIX2E — The Spit Bucket Podcast (@TSBBoxing) November 4, 2025

The uploader framed the moment as a solemn tribute. Online commenters quickly pointed out that the man did not step inside the stadium.

As one critic, Kyle Pagan of Crossing Broad, joked, spreading ashes where “people in CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott jerseys play” differed sharply from the turf where the players themselves compete.

Reactions from Reddit and beyond

Many people saw humor in the seeming mix-up, and some even imagined what the cousin’s will might have said about the preferred destination.

Although some fans teased the situation, others responded with genuine sympathy. On Reddit, u/Oomlotte99 wrote, “The cousin would probably think this is rad.”

Additionally, another user, u/Hot-Inevitable-1022, commented, “Yeah, I thought it was kind of touching. People do weird sh*t for closure sometimes, and as someone who has experienced many deaths in the family recently, I empathize. I’m sure this made him feel better and that his cousin would be stoked to know he honored his memory in such a way.”

However, humor also surfaced. u/fallout_zelda joked, “Now his cousin can watch the Cowboys lose even more in the afterlife.” Another Redditor added a twist, saying, “Plot [twist]: Guy in video was a Cowboys fan, dead relative supported the opposite team and this was his last shot at him.”

u/peteysweetusername wrote, “This happens all the time at the Disney parks, haunted mansion ride. They just vacuum it up like anything else,” while u/BlueFeathered1 countered, “That’s only a small portion of someone’s ashes. It doesn’t matter if it’s vacuumed up or whatever, it’s about the gesture.”

Even with mixed reactions, many agreed the moment reflected sincere, if slightly cringy, grief.

